Visitor arrivals for the first half of 2025
MACAU, July 24 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 19,218,540 visitor arrivals in the first half of 2025, up by 14.9% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (11,182,913) and overnight visitors (8,035,627) rose by 25.8% and 2.6% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number of visitors. The average duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged year-on-year.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 19.3% year-on-year to 13,767,810 in the first half year, with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (7,412,318) rising by 24.6%. Among the Mainland visitors, 867,492 travelled under the “one trip per week measure”, 241,257 under the “multiple-entry measure” and 72,149 under the “tourist group multi-entry measure”. In addition, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 25.7% year-on-year to 7,016,216, driven by an upsurge of 57.0% in the number of visitors from Zhuhai. Visitors from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (3,647,321) and the Taiwan region (461,735) went up by 1.1% and 14.0% year-on-year respectively.
International visitors totalled 1,341,674 in the first half year, up by 14.8% year-on-year. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (273,715), Indonesia (104,608), Malaysia (90,259) and Thailand (80,932) rose by 16.8%, 13.8%, 6.0% and 8.8% year-on-year respectively, while those from Singapore (54,543) decreased by 0.7%. With respect to the South Asian markets, visitors from India (58,309) increased by 6.2% year-on-year. For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (282,151) and Japan (76,435) grew by 21.7% and 23.5% respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (76,457) went up by 9.9% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (15,780,124; 82.1% of total) grew by 20.4% year-on-year in the first half year; among them, those arriving through the checkpoint of Border Gate and the Hengqin port increased by 25.5% and 40.6% respectively. Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by sea (1,978,499; 10.3%) and by air (1,459,917; 7.6%) dropped by 5.2% and 4.1% respectively.
In June 2025, number of visitor arrivals rose by 13.3% year-on-year to 2,891,003; same-day visitors (1,611,641) and overnight visitors (1,279,362) grew by 22.5% and 3.6% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors remained at 1.2 days year-on-year. The duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 day) remained unchanged while overnight visitors (2.4 days) increased by 0.1 day year-on-year.
