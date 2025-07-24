Silicon Fertilizers Market Size Value Projected to Expand by 2025 | CAGR of 4.1%

Global silicon fertilizers market garnered $91.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $125.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increased demand for wheat and rice crops coupled with benefits offered by silicon on crop field have boosted the growth of the global silicon fertilizers market . In addition, adoption of modern farming technologies and low cost of silicon fertilizers have supplemented the market growth. However, volatile prices, and availability of raw material prices hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, burgeoning demand for field and horticultural crops across different regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players.Get Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2779 Leading players in the marketThe key market players analyzed in the report include Plant Tuff, Denka Company Limited, Fertipower Norway AS, Fubang Fertilizer, Goodearth Resources PTE LTD., Ignimbrite Minerals, Inc., Agripower, Fuji Silysia Chem, Greenfire Agri, and MaxSil. These companies have adopted strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their business.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f1df96f12b1f3589c546cb6791fadd97 Calcium silicate: lucrative segment through 2025The calcium silicate segment accounted for about 60% of the total market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the characterisitics of calcium silicate-based fertilizers such as reducing pH and increasing adsorption of essential minerals from the soil. In addition, other segments, which include potassium silicate and sodium silicate would manifest steady growth during the forecast period.Liquid silicon fertilizers to manifest fastest growthLiquid silicon fertilizer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2025, as liquid-based fertilizers are ideal for fighting against several diseases such as powdery mildew, septoria, eye-spot, and insect pests. However, the solid silicon fertilizer segment is expected to hold about two-thirds share of the total market revenue through 2025.Field crops application segment to lead in terms of revenueThe field crop segment generated more than half of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increasing economy of developing countries and soaring food demand due to growth in population. However, other segments such as horticultural crops, hydroponics, and floriculture are expected to manifest gradual growth through 2025.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2779 Asia-Pacific to witness fastest growthThe Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to increase in per capita consumption and rise in demand for high-quality foods. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of other regions, namely North America, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.