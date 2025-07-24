Online Trading Platform Market Predicted to Hit USD 18.4 Billion by 2031, with a 7.8% CAGR

Online Trading Platform Market

Rising smartphone and internet use, plus demand from governments and nonprofit banks, fuel growth in the global online trading platform market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An online trading platform is a digital software or web-based system that allows users to buy, sell, and manage financial assets—such as stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, or commodities—over the internet. These platforms provide real-time market data, analytical tools, and secure transaction features, and are used by individual investors, brokers, financial institutions, and organizations for electronic trading.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global online trading platform market generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in use of smartphones and the internet globally and increase in demand for customized electronic trading platform from government and non-profitable banks drive the growth of the global online trading platform market. Moreover, technological advancements and integration of trading platforms on smartphones, focus on business expansion by market players and rise in demand for cloud-based solutions are expected to offer potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.COVID-19 scenario:1. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had less negative impact on the growth of the online trading platform industry as the adoption of online trading solutions increased significantly.2. Increase in adoption of online trading platforms during the pandemic was due to surge in artificial intelligence in form of robo-advisory, increase in sales of smartphones and work-from-home policies. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global online trading platform market based on component, type, deployment mode, application and region.Based on component, the platform segment held more than two-thirds of the global market in 2021 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.Based on type, the commissions segment was the largest in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market, and is expected to continue its leadership during the forecast period. However, the transaction fees segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.Region-wise, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is estimated to rule the roost through 2031. Leading players of the global online trading platform industry analyzed in the research include TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, E-Trade, Profile Software, Chetu, Inc., Empirica, Pragmatic Coders, EffectiveSoft Ltd., Charles Schwab Corporation, and Devexperts. Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

