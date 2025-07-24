Minister Nomakhosazana Meth leads G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting in George, 30 to 31 Jul

The Ministry of Employment and Labour, led by Minister Nomakhosazana Meth will from 30 to 31 July 2025, host her G20 counterparts for the Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting (LEMM) at Fancourt Hotel and Country Estate in George.

The Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting will be preceded by the 4th G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) Meeting on 28 - 29 July, a gathering of technical experts to lay the groundwork for development of the Minister's declaration.

The upcoming LEMM and its declaration marks a culmination G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) meetings held in the country since the beginning of the year. The G20 EWG is one of a number of streams under South Africa's Presidency.

During the course of the year South Africa has held four G20 EWG meetings focused on four key priorities:

Inclusive Growth and Youth Employment

Gender Equality in the Workforce

Addressing Inequality and Declining Labour Income Share

Social Security and Digitalisation for an Inclusive Future of Work

The theme of the G20 EWG stream is: "Living and Working in an Unequal World: Ensuring Decent Work and Decent Lives". This theme Is aligned to South Africa's G20 Presidency theme: "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability''.

The G20 EWG's mandate is to address labour, employment and social issues for strong, sustainable, balanced and job-rich growth for all. The forum member-countries represent around 85 percent of the world's gross domestic product and more than 75 percent of world trade. II is chaired by a different member each year.

Members of the media are invited to attend the LEMM and the 4th EWG meeting as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 30 to Thursday 31 July 2025

Time: 08:00 - 16:00

Venue: Fancourt Hotel and Country Estate 1 Montagu St, Fancourt, George, 6529

NB: For media RSVP's and to facHitate accreditation, please kindly contact:

Ziphozihle Josefu: 082 308 6306 / ziphozihle.josefu@labour.qov.za or Cebisa Siyobi, at 072 427 6034 I Cebisa.Siyobi@labour.qov.za

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Maqcai@Labour.qov.zaI

Mobile: 072 737 2205



Mr. Teboho Thejane, Departmental Spokesperson

Email: teboho.theiane@labour.gov.za

Mobile: 082 697 0694

#GovZAUpdates