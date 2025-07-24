Projects aim to improve water efficiency and conservation in agriculture, business, and more

Michiganders know careful stewardship is crucial to sustaining water – our most precious natural resource.

Even in a water-rich state like ours, water efficiency and conservation are essential to protecting rivers, lakes, streams, and underground aquifers. They reduce demand for water withdrawals – lowering customers’ water bills and saving energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions required to transport water long distances – and limit runoff that can pollute local water bodies.

Healthy waterways support thriving fish and wildlife, supply safe drinking water for communities, and fuel Michigan’s water-based blue economy.

Among water conservation and efficiency efforts underway in Michigan are a project through the nonprofit Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE) to explore water conservation best practices and another focused on helping agricultural growers adapt to climate change.

The Office of the Great Lakes in Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awarded AWE a grant of $89,648 to identify innovations and technological advancements in water conservation practices.

This project will summarize sectors’ existing processes and best management practices, or BMPs, with a focus on business and industry. The team will also collect information and research water sectors implementing innovative and advanced water conservation BMPs across the region and broader U.S. to inform Michigan’s WCEP.

Throughout 2024 and early 2025, AWE conducted interviews and convened a work group to understand commercial and industrial water conservation in Michigan. A final report is expected this year.