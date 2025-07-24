Orange County Startup Takes Aim at Customer Service's Biggest Problems: Hold Times, Offshore Staff, & After-Hours Gaps

The customer service experience your competitors are still delivering.

Andru AI delivers a free, custom-tailored AI-powered voice assistant prototype within 24 hours

Customers don't care whether they're speaking to a human or AI – they want accurate answers immediately and their problems solved efficiently.” — Vinay Kathuria, Head of Product, Andru AI

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andru AI today announced the commercial launch of its Next-Day AI Voice Assistant solution, addressing customer frustration with traditional call center experiences including long wait times, language barriers, and limited after-hours availability.The breakthrough delivers a free, custom-tailored voice assistant prototype within 24 hours with no cost and no commitment, allowing businesses to test AI-powered customer support before deciding to activate their service.Founded in 2024 as a division of Irvine-based software firm Novizant, Andru AI addresses the disconnect between customer expectations for immediate, knowledgeable support and traditional call center limitations including complex phone systems and complete unavailability during nights and weekends."Traditional customer service creates stress by subjecting customers to text chatbots, confusing menu systems, and long waits during their most urgent moments," said Vinay Kathuria, Head of Product at Andru AI. "Customers don't care whether they're speaking to a human or AI – they want accurate answers immediately and their problems solved efficiently. We've created a solution that delivers exactly that while eliminating the common pain points that drive customers away."SOLVING REAL CUSTOMER PAIN POINTSAndru's solution directly addresses the most common customer service frustrations that drive business away:1. Immediate Response: Eliminates hold times and busy signals by providing instant answers to customer inquiries 24/7, including nights, weekends, and holidays.2. Local Knowledge: AI assistants are trained on business-specific information, eliminating the disconnect customers experience with offshore representatives unfamiliar with local practices and company details.3. No Menu System Confusion: Customers speak naturally about their needs instead of navigating confusing menu systems that often lead to wrong departments or dead ends.MARKET IMPACT AND CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONSCustomer aggravation with traditional call centers has reached a tipping point, with 60% of customers citing long wait times as the most annoying aspect of customer support interactions, according to eDesk research, while Microsoft data shows 90% of American shoppers use customer service quality as a deciding factor in whether to do business with a company."Customer expectations have fundamentally shifted – they want immediate answers and 24/7 availability, but traditional call centers can't deliver this without massive cost increases," said Sarena Aranas, Customer Engagement Specialist at Andru AI. "Our solution bridges that gap by providing instant, accurate responses while reducing operational costs."The solution addresses common business challenges across multiple industries, including automotive dealerships managing sales and service inquiries, healthcare practices handling appointment scheduling, property management companies managing tenant and maintenance requests, and e-commerce companies managing customer support volume.PRICING AND FEATURESAndru AI employs competitive pricing designed for small and medium businesses with a nominal monthly platform fee and usage-based pricing model. Organizations can test the solution risk-free with a custom prototype delivered within 24 hours at no charge, then activate their service and pay-as-you-go minutes when ready to launch.Key features include instant response capabilities that eliminate hold times, business-specific knowledge training, natural conversation flow that replaces confusing menu systems, 24/7 availability without additional staffing costs, real-time analytics, and easy website or mobile app integration.INDUSTRY RECOGNITION AND RESEARCH SUPPORTIndustry research demonstrates significant returns from AI-powered voice assistant implementations. Companies using AI in customer support often cut operational costs by up to 30%, with 76% reporting measurable financial gains and some achieving ROI in just 39-88 days.Real-world results validate these projections. Associated Credit Union of Texas managed a 93% decrease in call abandon rates after implementing AI-powered voice assistant technology. University of Rochester Medical Center achieved a 47% increase in online appointment bookings after implementing conversational AI scheduling solutions.Research shows 51% of respondents achieved cost savings of 26-75%, with 49% reporting productivity gains of 26-75% directly attributable to voice technology implementation.COMPANY BACKGROUNDAndru AI emerged from Novizant, an established software and services firm based in Irvine, California. The company serves clients across multiple industries internationally, focusing on making advanced AI technology accessible to businesses of all sizes through practical, immediately deployable solutions.Andru AI's Next-Day Voice Assistant solution is available immediately for businesses nationwide. Custom prototype is delivered within 24 hours of request.For more information about Andru AI and the Next-Day Voice Assistant solution, visit www.andru.ai Photo by Sarah Blocksidge

