Governor Mills Honors Maine Sportsman George Smith  

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in honor of Maine sportsman and author George Smith, who passed away Friday evening after a courageous four year battle with ALS:

“George loved Maine. And Maine loved George. I am deeply saddened by his passing. An avid sportsman, a prolific writer, and a good-natured friend to all, George Smith was the very embodiment of the character of Maine: strong but kind, independent but compassionate, wise but humble. His decades-long advocacy on behalf of conservation contributed to the preservation and protection of forests, lakes, and streams across our state that now will be enjoyed by untold generations to come. George’s love and respect for our great state is only surpassed by the love its people, including this Governor and many governors before me, had for him. His was a life so fully and so well lived, even as he fought ALS with his characteristic grit, fortitude, and courage to the very end. Maine will best honor his legacy by exploring and loving the camps and cottages, diners, inns, lakes and lands — everything that makes Maine this special place — as much as he did. My heart goes out to his wife and co-explorer, Linda; his children and grandchildren; his brother, Gordon; and his sister, Edie, during this difficult time.”