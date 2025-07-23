Governor Abbott Announces Four Counties Added To State Disaster Declaration Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, July 23 - July 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today updated his disaster declaration following recent catastrophic flooding across Texas to include Edwards, Kinney, Real, and Schleicher counties, bringing the total to 30 counties. Additionally, the Governor directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that additional counties be added to President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration.



“Today, I expanded my state disaster declaration to include four additional counties,” said Governor Abbott. “This will help local officials and emergency management personnel access every available resource to support their fellow Texans in need. I also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to work with FEMA and the Trump Administration to bring additional federal assistance to even more affected counties. Texas will continue to be relentless in our efforts to help impacted Texans and communities rebuild from these catastrophic floods.”



Additional counties may be added to the state disaster declaration at a later date.



Four counties – Guadalupe, Kimble, Menard, and McCulloch – are requested to be eligible for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Individual Assistance programs, and five counties – Edwards, Lampasas, Reeves, Schleicher, and Sutton – are requested to be eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.



A review of damage assessments in Guadalupe, Kimble, Menard, and McCulloch counties shows they exceed federal criteria for disaster assistance and may be eligible for federal programs, which provide financial assistance to assist with qualifying disaster-related expenses. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.



Additionally, a review of damage assessments in Edwards, Lampasas, Reeves, Schleicher and Sutton counties shows they exceed federal criteria for FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, which includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be added as updated information becomes available.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: