Dirty Solar Panels Could Cost Visalia Homeowners Hundreds This Summer — Local Company Explains Why

Solar Panel shining bright from a clean from Superior Solar Clean This side-by-side solar panel shows the dramatic difference Superior Solar Cleaners makes, from grime-covered to crystal clear. Superior Solar Cleaners installs professional bird-proofing mesh to keep pigeons and pests away from your solar investment.

Clean Panels Mean Bigger Savings: Local Company Educates on Seasonal Solar Care

When solar panels are covered in dust, pollen, or bird droppings, they can’t absorb as much sunlight.” — Jesse Flores

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As triple-digit temperatures return to California’s Central Valley, Visalia homeowners are bracing for higher energy bills. But according to Superior Solar Cleaners, a locally owned solar panel maintenance company, many residents could be losing 15%–25% of their solar efficiency without realizing it, simply because their panels are dirty.

"When solar panels are covered in dust, pollen, or bird droppings, they can’t absorb as much sunlight," said Jesse Flores, owner of Superior Solar Cleaners. "That lost efficiency means your home is relying more on expensive grid power during the hottest part of the year, which can add up to hundreds of dollars in extra costs."

The Central Valley’s unique climate and agricultural activity make solar maintenance even more important. Dust from farming, air pollution, and seasonal pollen quickly build up on panels, especially during dry summer months. This buildup blocks sunlight from reaching the solar cells, forcing systems to work harder and produce less energy.

The company has also seen a sharp rise in bird-proofing requests. Birds, particularly pigeons, often nest under solar panels, leaving droppings and debris that further reduce efficiency and can damage wiring. Preventing these issues can save homeowners from costly repairs while keeping their panels performing at their best.

Regular cleanings not only help homeowners save money but also contribute to environmental sustainability. Cleaner panels mean more renewable energy production, less reliance on fossil fuels, and reduced strain on California’s power grid during peak demand periods.

Superior Solar Cleaners uses eco-friendly cleaning methods that conserve water while safely removing dirt and debris without damaging panels. Their services include residential and commercial panel cleaning, bird-proofing, and ongoing maintenance programs tailored to the Central Valley’s climate conditions.

"We recommend cleaning solar panels at least twice a year," said Jesse Flores. "Once before the summer heat and once before winter. That way, homeowners get maximum energy savings year-round."

With summer energy usage already spiking, Superior Solar Cleaners is encouraging residents to schedule a cleaning now to avoid performance losses during the hottest and most expensive months.

Don’t let dirty solar panels drain your summer energy savings. Contact Superior Solar Cleaners today to schedule a seasonal cleaning and keep your system running at peak efficiency.

