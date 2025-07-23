Statement by Prime Minister Carney to mark 42 years since Black July
CANADA, July 23 - “Forty-two years ago, an anti-Tamil pogrom erupted in Sri Lanka, leaving thousands dead, families shattered, and countless others forced to flee. Black July remains a tragic chapter in Sri Lanka’s history.
Driven by the advocacy of Tamil-Canadians, Canada implemented a Special Measures program in 1983 to welcome more than 1,800 Tamils fleeing persecution, and in 2022, the Parliament of Canada unanimously declared May 18 Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day – an enduring commitment to truth, justice, and accountability.
Canada stands with Tamil-Canadians in remembering the victims and survivors of these atrocities. On this solemn day, we honour the lives lost and affirm our work to build a world with meaningful justice and accountability.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.