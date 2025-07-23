Statement by Prime Minister Carney to mark 42 years since Black July

CANADA, July 23 - “Forty-two years ago, an anti-Tamil pogrom erupted in Sri Lanka, leaving thousands dead, families shattered, and countless others forced to flee. Black July remains a tragic chapter in Sri Lanka’s history.

Driven by the advocacy of Tamil-Canadians, Canada implemented a Special Measures program in 1983 to welcome more than 1,800 Tamils fleeing persecution, and in 2022, the Parliament of Canada unanimously declared May 18 Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day – an enduring commitment to truth, justice, and accountability.

Canada stands with Tamil-Canadians in remembering the victims and survivors of these atrocities. On this solemn day, we honour the lives lost and affirm our work to build a world with meaningful justice and accountability.”