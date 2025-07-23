GEORGIA, July 23 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp today announced that the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and the University System of Georgia (USG) signed an articulation agreement to help nursing students seamlessly advance their education and careers, the first of its kind following the passage of HB 192, the Top State for Talent Act. The agreement allows graduates of TCSG’s associate degree in nursing programs to transfer directly into participating USG institutions to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), establishing a true 2+2 transfer model between the two systems.

“Georgia’s success as the No. 1 state for business depends on a strong pipeline of talent, especially in critical fields like healthcare,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “This agreement between TCSG and USG is a perfect example of how our state is working together to expand opportunities for students, strengthen our workforce, and ensure that every Georgian has the opportunity to succeed.”

Governor Kemp has made aligning the state's workforce pipeline with the needs of employers a top priority. The Top State for Talent Initiative, including the state's first unified high-demand career list, seeks to bring private and public sector leaders together to help Georgians pursue the opportunities available to them statewide.

This partnership between TCSG and USC supports the initiative by developing and retaining a highly skilled healthcare workforce. Under the agreement, students who graduate from a TCSG college with an Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) will be eligible for admission into BSN programs at participating USG institutions. This streamlined transition offers students a cost-effective and accessible option to continue their education without interruption or loss of credit.

“With this agreement, we’re eliminating barriers and opening doors for more Georgians to pursue rewarding careers in nursing,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “It’s a strategic move that helps our students, our healthcare partners, and our communities—especially as we work together to fill critical nursing shortages across the state.”

“Georgia’s growing population means a greater demand for healthcare, and this partnership helps meet it by preparing more nurses, especially in rural and underserved areas,” said USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue. “As we align programs, we’re making it easier for students to grow their skills. It’s a smart investment that drives student success, expands access to care, and builds a more prosperous Georgia.”

In addition to easing the transition between systems, the agreement expands career pathways for students by creating a clear route from an associate degree to a bachelor’s degree in one of the state’s most in-demand fields. It is part of a broader strategy by TCSG and USG to increase educational attainment and create upward mobility for students pursuing careers in high-demand industries, including nursing, healthcare, and allied health professions.

