VSP news release, sale of a regulated drug (fentanyl) death resulting 23B2001776
CASE#: 23B2001776
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland
CONTACT#: 802 773 9101
DATE/TIME: 04-16-2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple Locations (Burlington VT, Brookfield VT)
VIOLATION: Sale of a Regulated Drug, death resulting
ACCUSED: Nicole M. Wright
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden County area
VICTIM: Justin Cutler
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04-16-2023 Vermont State Police began investigating the death of 39-year-old Justin Cutler. He was found deceased in his residence with suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia near his body. His body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and an autopsy determined that his cause and manner of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose.
During the subsequent investigation it was determined that Justin Cutler communicated with Nicole M. Wright via social media and cell phone, to arrange for the purchase of drugs. Cutler met with Wright the afternoon before his death, in the Burlington VT area, to acquire fentanyl. After meeting with Nicole, Justin traveled back to his residence in Brookfield and died of a drug overdose. The drugs found near Justin Cutler's body tested positive as containing fentanyl.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8-28-2025 0830
COURT: Chittenden Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – West
124 State Place Rutland VT 05701
802 773 9101
