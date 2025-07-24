VSP news release, sale of a regulated drug (fentanyl) death resulting 23B2001776

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2001776

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-West Rutland

CONTACT#: 802 773 9101

DATE/TIME: 04-16-2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple Locations (Burlington VT, Brookfield VT)

VIOLATION: Sale of a Regulated Drug, death resulting

ACCUSED: Nicole M. Wright

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chittenden County area

VICTIM: Justin Cutler

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04-16-2023 Vermont State Police began investigating the death of 39-year-old Justin Cutler. He was found deceased in his residence with suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia near his body. His body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and an autopsy determined that his cause and manner of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose.

During the subsequent investigation it was determined that Justin Cutler communicated with Nicole M. Wright via social media and cell phone, to arrange for the purchase of drugs. Cutler met with Wright the afternoon before his death, in the Burlington VT area, to acquire fentanyl. After meeting with Nicole, Justin traveled back to his residence in Brookfield and died of a drug overdose. The drugs found near Justin Cutler's body tested positive as containing fentanyl.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8-28-2025 0830

COURT: Chittenden Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – West

124 State Place Rutland VT 05701

802 773 9101