When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 23, 2025 FDA Publish Date: July 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant – Lead and Cadmium Company Name: WW Industrial Group Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

W.W. Industrial Group, Inc., NY is recalling Parashore Pear Slices in juice, 15 oz, because they have the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead and cadmium.

Lead and cadmium are toxic substances present in our environment in small amounts and everyone is exposed to some of these heavy metals from daily actions such as inhaling dust, eating food, or drinking water. In general, the small exposure to lead within the U.S. population does not pose a significant public health concern.

However, exposure to larger amounts of lead and cadmium can cause poisoning. While these heavy metals can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, vomiting, lethargy, irritability, weakness, behavior or mood changes, delirium, seizures, and coma. However, infants, young children and the developing fetus can be affected by chronic exposure to amounts of heavy metals that may not result in obvious symptoms of lead poisoning. A child with heavy metal poisoning may not look or act sick. Heavy metal poisoning in children can cause: learning disabilities, developmental delays, and lower IQ scores.

Product was distributed through Grocery Outlet stores in California and other Grocery Outlet stores across the US.

The recalled product is packaged in a 15oz can and labeled as PARASHORE Pear Slices in Juice, 15oz (425 g), UPC#704817164237. The specific lot found positive for heavy metals was Lot 3700/01172 6122J, Prod: 02/19/2024, Best by 2/19/2027.

No illnesses have been reported as of 07/22/2025.

The heavy metal contamination was discovered via sampling by the Maryland Department of Health which is part of the FDA Laboratory Flexible Funding Model program.

The company has recalled the products and is continuing an investigation to determine cause.

Consumers who have purchased Parashore Pear Slices in Juice 15oz (425 g) should not consume the products and are urged to discard in the trash or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 516-676-9188 Monday to Friday 10AM – 4PM EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.