In Advance of Comic-Con Weekend, Attorney General Bonta, Comic-Con International Raise Awareness, Provide Tips to Combat Human Trafficking

SAN DIEGO – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Comic-Con International today partnered together to raise awareness of human trafficking and provide resources for the public to assist in the fight to combat human trafficking. Events like Comic-Con, which bring thousands of people together, are a perfect opportunity to raise awareness of human trafficking, a crime that comes in many forms, including sex trafficking, forced labor, and domestic servitude resulting from force, fraud, or coercion. Everyone can play a role in stopping this unlawful activity by being aware of the signs and reporting any suspicious activity, whether you’re living or staying in San Diego, attending Comic-Con, or participating in festivities during Comic-Con weekend.

“Comic-Con is an incredible event that brings people from all over the world together in San Diego to celebrate creativity, art, and community – we’re grateful to Comic-Con International for using their platform in partnership with my office to raise awareness of human trafficking,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Human trafficking is a terrible crime where perpetrators profit from the control and exploitation of men, women, and children for sex or labor through force, fraud, or coercion. Everyone has a role to play in putting a stop to human trafficking: We urge the public to know the signs — and if you see something, say something. The California Department of Justice’s San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force will be conducting operations during Comic-Con, and the public can help by reporting any suspicious activity they may see. We wish everyone a safe, happy, and creative Comic-Con weekend.”

“Safety of our attendees is always our primary focus,” said David Glanzer, Chief Communications and Strategy Officer for Comic-Con. “We join and applaud the efforts of California Attorney General Rob Bonta in keeping citizens safe, especially during Comic-Con weekend.”

Human trafficking is among the world's fastest growing criminal enterprises and is estimated to be a $150 billion per year global industry. Human trafficking is not only a crime, but a violation of a person's human rights and dignity. Perpetrators of human trafficking profit from the control and exploitation of men, women, and children for sex or labor through force, fraud, or coercion. Victims of human trafficking are protected under federal and California law. The California Department of Justice’s San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force (SDHTTF) will be conducting operations to reduce demand for commercial sexual exploitation during Comic-Con. The SDHTTF takes a survivor-oriented approach and works with victim advocate groups that offer a wide range of services for survivors of human trafficking.

Below are some facts and resources about human trafficking for the public to know:

Victims of human trafficking are often hidden in plain sight. Learn the signs and how to report suspected trafficking.

Forced or coerced commercial sex work is still human trafficking. Demand is a driving force in the scope of the problem, and sex buyers may unknowingly contribute to human trafficking by engaging in Solicitation Penal Code 647(b)(2). Solicitation is a crime subject to jail time and monetary penalties.

Forced labor can happen anywhere. This includes hotels, lodgings, and entertainment industries.

If you or someone you know is being forced to engage in any activity and cannot leave, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services.

If you are, or someone else, is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

SDHTTF is a cooperative effort involving the California Department of Justice, California Highway Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, National City Police Department, San Diego City Attorney’s Office, San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, San Diego County Probation Department, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, San Diego Police Department, Southwest Border High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. In addition to serving as the lead agency on the SDHTTF, the California Department of Justice has two regional Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Teams serving Northern California and Southern California.

General information and resources to support survivors of human trafficking are available here. To access resources for San Diego County, please see SDHTTF’s resource list here.