Author Dr. Chris McAlister Launches National Event Tour in Columbus to Transform Business Cultures and Announce New Book

Best-selling author Dr. Chris McAlister launches culture coaching tour and new book to equip leaders with tools for scalable, mission-driven team growth.

If your culture isn’t changing lives, it’s quietly killing your mission.” — Chris McAlister

CULUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Chris McAlister, best-selling author and renowned leadership development expert, is launching his highly anticipated national " Make Culture Your Edge " live training event tour in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, August 21, 2025. The event also celebrates the release of his groundbreaking new book, Make Culture Your Edge: A Simple Formula for Building Winning Teams.Hosted at TCP Asset Management, 5000 Horizons Drive, Upper Arlington, OH, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., the event empowers ambitious, faith-driven business leaders, executives, founders, and entrepreneurs to create organizational cultures that don't just sustain but transform teams and drive mission-focused growth."Culture either changes lives or quietly kills your mission," says McAlister. "My mission is to help leaders build the kind of transformational cultures that fuel purpose, growth, and lasting impact."Participants will engage directly with Dr. McAlister's proprietary SightShift Culture Model™, a proven framework based on decades of coaching Fortune 100 executives, high-growth startups, and influential teams nationwide. Centered around the powerful principles of faith, hope, and love, the model offers attendees practical, actionable strategies to identify and mitigate cultural risks, scale leadership effectiveness, and ignite deeper engagement within their teams.Early readers of McAlister’s new book have praised its practicality and depth, with Patrick Nora, President of TCP Asset Management, stating, "Every leader in my organization will read this book!" and Jared Porpiglia, Vice President of Greenbacker, describing it as providing "a crystal-clear playbook...a total game changer!"The Columbus kickoff event will also feature an exclusive book launch celebration immediately following the training session, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., offering attendees the opportunity to connect personally with Dr. McAlister and dive deeper into insights shared in Make Culture Your Edge.All event participants will receive a personalized Culture Risk Report™ , providing actionable insights uniquely tailored to their organization's culture needs, ensuring attendees leave equipped to implement immediate, impactful change.Space for this transformative event is limited, and registration closes on August 14. Interested leaders are encouraged to secure their seats promptly at www.makecultureyouredge.com For more details about the event tour, Dr. McAlister, and his new book, visit www.sightshift.com/culturetour ABOUT SightShiftSightShift, founded by Dr. Chris McAlister, provides innovative leadership tools and training through a proprietary Leadership Operating System designed to produce predictable, scalable, high-impact leadership across organizations.

