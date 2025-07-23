Chairman Comer Subpoenas Ghislaine Maxwell for Deposition at Federal Prison

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025. The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison. Yesterday, Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) made a motion for Chairman Comer to subpoena Ms. Maxwell for a deposition at the Government Operations Subcommittee hearing. The motion was adopted by voice vote.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein’s cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny. At the outset of the 119th Congress, on February 11, 2025, the Committee and the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice requesting a briefing regarding documents in the Department’s possession regarding ‘the investigation into and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein.’ On May 8, the Task Force sent another letter to the Department requesting the public release of ‘the entirety of the Epstein files’ and a briefing regarding the release of these files,” wrote Chairman Comer.

On July 13, The Daily Mail reported that Maxwell was willing to speak with Congress regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities. On July 17, President Donald Trump announced that he had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce all pertinent grand jury testimony related to the case. The next day, Attorney General Bondi announced that a motion had been filed. She also stated that the Department of Justice would seek to speak with Maxwell about these horrific crimes.

“While the Justice Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to your and Mr. Epstein’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of you and Mr. Epstein. In particular, the Committee seeks your testimony to inform the consideration of potential legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations,” continued Chairman Comer.

Read the subpoena cover letter to Ghislaine Maxwell here.