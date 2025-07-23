UTM held Yiu Tung Building Naming Ceremony in Taipa Campus

MACAU, July 23 - The Macao University of Tourism (UTM) held a grand naming ceremony for the Yiu Tung Building on 23 July 2025.

The ceremony was officiated by Ms. O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Li Yongxian, Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Ms. Liang Qiaozhi, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Diplomacy and Information Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung, Chair of UTM Development Foundation, Vice-Chair of UTM Council; Mr. Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Chair of UTM Council; Dr. Cheung Kin Chung, Chair of the Executive Committee of UTM Development Foundation; and Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, Rector of UTM.

In the presence of distinguished guests, the new educational building was officially inaugurated and became fully operational. This event demonstrated the collaboration between social forces and higher education institutions in nurturing excellent tourism professionals for Macao and promoting diversified development across industries.

Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung is the Chairman of K. Wah Group and Galaxy Entertainment Group, and also serves as the inaugural Chair of the Trustees Committee of the UTM Development Foundation, Vice-Chair of UTM Council, and Director of the Francis Y.T. Lui Charity Foundation Limited. Over the years, he has made remarkable contributions to the development of Macao’s tourism industry and was awarded the Medal of Merit – Tourism by the Macao SAR Government. Mr. Lui sincerely thanked the Macao SAR Government and UTM for their trust and support in naming the new building the Yiu Tung Building. He said that, since assuming his roles at UTM, he has deeply felt the commitment and dedication of all its members in nurturing future talents of the industry. Through the donation, Mr. Lui hopes to further support UTM in advancing high-quality and innovative teaching and research, and bridging academic achievements with the evolving needs of the industry. With the continued support of the SAR Government, he looks forward to working closely with UTM and all sectors of the community to further strengthen the high-quality development of Macao as a “Word Center of Tourism and Leisure”, and extended his best wishes for the Yiu Tung Building to embody this vision by continuing to inspire, connect, and empower young people in contributing to Macao’s future.

Dr. Cheung Kin Chung, Chair of the Executive Committee of UTM Development Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Francis Lui Yiu Tung as the Foundation’s first Honorary Patron. He stated that Mr. Lui’s generous donation of MOP 30 million would be dedicated to supporting the University’s academic development, including establishing teaching excellence awards, research excellence awards, outstanding paper awards, and fostering exchange and collaboration programmes, etc. He praised Mr. Lui for his vision and commitment to society, promising that the Foundation would enhance its financial management mechanisms to ensure efficient use of resources. The Yiu Tung Building will become a benchmark for “high-quality teaching, breakthrough research, and effective talent cultivation”, deepening efforts in developing tourism professionals and advancing industry research.

Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, Rector of UTM, first expressed sincere appreciation for Mr. Lui’s long-standing support in her address. She noted that as a public higher education institution, this marked the first time that UTM had opened a new source of financial income, signifying greater flexibility for the future. She particularly underscored that the university's developmental milestones—from securing the building usage rights during the Silver Jubilee celebrations five years ago, to the landmark donation at this 30th anniversary—all rest upon the Macao SAR Government's unwavering, multi-year commitment. Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of UTM, the naming and full operationalisation of the Yiu Tung Building at the Taipa Campus this year carries special significance. The Rector highlighted that the Yiu Tung Building is not only a facility for teaching and practice but also a spiritual landmark representing public welfare and inspiring the dedication of both faculty and students. She emphasised that UTM would continue to shoulder the mission assigned to it in this new era, leveraging its strengths to nurture cross-disciplinary “Tourism+” talent, injecting new elements and vitality into the synergistic development of tourism industry and other sectors, thus contributing to the high-quality development of both Macao and the nation.

The educational building, now named Yiu Tung Building, was formerly known as the Silver Jubilee Building. Standing 14 storeys high, it has a total construction area of approximately 16,000 square metres. The building features 58 theoretical classrooms, 54 academic offices, 4 educational kitchens, mock front desk, and housekeeping classrooms. Starting from the new academic year, it will serve as the primary teaching venue for degree programmes, which is capable of accommodating over 2,000 students simultaneously for study and practice.