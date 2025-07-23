Empyrean: Earth Illuminated - A Sci-Fi Graphic Novel Ignites a Rebellion Against Tyranny
Set on the planet Solis, the story unfolds under the tyrannical rule of Kazimir, who maintains an iron grip while promising salvation. Beneath his regime, whispers of Nova Terra—a fabled paradise—persist through ancient relics, sparking a rebellion. The narrative follows Oliver, a daring pilot, and Elvera, a brilliant scientist, a husband-and-wife duo leading a band of rebels. Together, they embark on a perilous quest to uncover a truth Kazimir is desperate to suppress. Pursued by the merciless Colonel Redd and the deadly cyborg Scathe, the rebels navigate a treacherous void, their mission teetering between salvation and destruction. Will they discover Nova Terra, or will their hope be extinguished?
Written and colored by Gabe Eltaeb, Empyrean: Earth Illuminated is a visual and narrative triumph. The dynamic illustrations by Akheon, known for contributions to Emperor’s New Groove, Tarzan, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and Dean Cain: All American LawMan, bring the story to life across 128 full-color pages. Based on a story by Nate, Heidi, Madeline, and Mercedes Webb, the graphic novel weaves high-stakes adventure with themes of faith, resilience, and resistance, creating a compelling experience for readers.
The crowdfunding campaign at BigManComics.com offers fans the chance to support this ambitious project and secure their copy of the graphic novel. Empyrean: Earth Illuminated invites readers to join a rebellion, explore a richly crafted universe, and reflect on the enduring power of hope in the face of tyranny.
