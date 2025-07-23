Empyrean Earth Illuminated - Elvera standing in front of Graphic Novel Cover

Empyrean: Earth Illuminated - A Sci-Fi Graphic Novel Ignites a Rebellion Against Tyranny. Available now at San Diego Comic Con and online at BigManComics.com

"Empyrean is a story of hope and defiance, crafted to inspire readers as Star Wars did," said Gabe Eltaeb, writer and colorist.” — Gabe Eltaeb, writer and colorist

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Man Comics and Earth Illuminated launch Empyrean: Earth Illuminated, a 128-page sci-fi graphic novel , debuted at San Diego Comic-Con and is now live on BigManComics.com. Join the rebellion against tyranny! This gripping tale, launched on the crowdfunding platform at BigManComics.com, immerses readers in a war-torn cosmos where hope battles oppression. Combining the epic scope of Star Wars (1977) with the emotional depth of Interstellar (2014), Empyrean delivers a story brimming with adventure, humor, and heart.Set on the planet Solis, the story unfolds under the tyrannical rule of Kazimir, who maintains an iron grip while promising salvation. Beneath his regime, whispers of Nova Terra—a fabled paradise—persist through ancient relics, sparking a rebellion. The narrative follows Oliver, a daring pilot, and Elvera, a brilliant scientist, a husband-and-wife duo leading a band of rebels. Together, they embark on a perilous quest to uncover a truth Kazimir is desperate to suppress. Pursued by the merciless Colonel Redd and the deadly cyborg Scathe, the rebels navigate a treacherous void, their mission teetering between salvation and destruction. Will they discover Nova Terra, or will their hope be extinguished?Written and colored by Gabe Eltaeb, Empyrean: Earth Illuminated is a visual and narrative triumph. The dynamic illustrations by Akheon, known for contributions to Emperor’s New Groove, Tarzan, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and Dean Cain: All American LawMan, bring the story to life across 128 full-color pages. Based on a story by Nate, Heidi, Madeline, and Mercedes Webb, the graphic novel weaves high-stakes adventure with themes of faith, resilience, and resistance, creating a compelling experience for readers.The crowdfunding campaign at BigManComics.com offers fans the chance to support this ambitious project and secure their copy of the graphic novel. Empyrean: Earth Illuminated invites readers to join a rebellion, explore a richly crafted universe, and reflect on the enduring power of hope in the face of tyranny.Media Contact: Earth Illuminated | Info@EarthIlluminated.comBooks are available at BigManComics.com/Empyrean

Empyrean: Earth Illuminated Official Trailer | 120-page Graphic Novel | ‪@Bigmancomicsofficial

