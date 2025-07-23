Estonia Chairs the Closing Session of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation

On 23 July, Estonia chaired the closing session of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC). Since taking up the role in May, Ambassador Kaja Tael, Permanent Representative of Estonia to the OSCE, chaired the weekly plenary sessions in Vienna, in line with the FSC’s mandate to regularly consult and co-operate in the field of security and reduce the risk of conflict in the OSCE region.

Ambassador Tael, while summarising the Estonian FSC Chairpersonship, stated, “Whether in regular plenary sessions, security dialogues or side events, we have kept Ukraine close to our hearts and Russia’s war of aggression in the spotlight. The war must end, and a just and lasting peace achieved. This is the prerequisite for the restoration of true co-operation.“

Martin Roger, Deputy Minister for Political and European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia addressed the closing session, via pre-recorded remarks, where he stated,

“Today marks 1,246 days since the Russian Federation unleashed its unprovoked, unjustified and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. This is a brutal assault on the UN Charter, on all of the Helsinki Principles and on our collective commitment to peace, security and justice in the OSCE region.”

He continued, “The task entrusted to the Forum for Security Co-operation is to preserve the forum as a place for dialogue between the participating States… Any Chair of the FSC should strive for keeping this Forum as functional as possible, even during the current circumstances.”

During its tenure, Estonia convened three Security Dialogues focusing on critical issues: the first, on the Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security, highlighted the democratic oversight of armed forces; the second, on Women, Peace and Security, addressed the role of women in national defence and societal resilience; and the third Security Dialogue focused on the Protection of Children in Armed Conflicts.

Finland will assume the FSC Chairpersonship at the end of the summer recess.

