OSCE Mission in Kosovo hosts concluding Local Women Caucuses conference with call for more progress on gender equality and inclusive local governance

The OSCE Mission hosted today Local Women’s Caucuses (LWCs) from across Kosovo for a concluding conference on their progress in promoting gender equality and inclusive local governance as they conclude their current mandate.

Comprised of municipal assembly members, women politicians and public servants, the LWCs work for building local government that is inclusive and one that adopts gender perspective in all aspects of decisions-making.

During the event, participants developed formal handover guidelines to secure continuity, recognizing the key achievements of LWCs, and providing a strategic platform to ensure that the knowledge, momentum, and tools developed over the years are effectively passed on to future caucuses.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of cross-party co-operation and strengthening the network among functioning and emerging LWCs, while calling for their prompt re-establishment following the upcoming local elections, particularly where current members may continue into the next mandate.

Head of the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, Ambassador Gerard McGurk, stressed the importance of collaborative group working that ensured sustainability and deepening the impact of LWCs beyond political cycles.

“There is a need for stronger ‘coalitions’ of women helping women break glass ceilings. Political races are not always fought between party rivals, sometimes this fight can occur within parties. It is therefore remains extremely important to help one-another, in order to reach objectives that go beyond party constituency. Leave no woman behind!” said Ambassador McGurk.

The conference builds on over a decade of OSCE-facilitated collaboration and capacity-building for LWCs. Since 2013, the OSCE Mission has played a significant role in supporting the establishment and long-term development of LWCs in municipalities across Kosovo. Through its annual EmPOWER Programme, the OSCE Mission has trained and developed professional skills of hundreds of women leaders at municipal level.

This progress is demonstrated with extended government representation and institutional leadership, with seven local women politicians from EmPOWER Programme included on party lists for the February 2025 general elections, with one securing enough votes to enter the Assembly.

LWCs’ achievements include establishing childcare centres to support working mothers, advocating for women’s healthcare services, influencing inclusive police recruitment, and promoting women’s entrepreneurship. Their efforts have not only addressed pressing community needs but have also laid the groundwork for institutionalizing gender equality at the municipal level.

”Inter-party co-operation is very important, because only together women can advance initiatives for the best possible well-being for women”, said Egzona Hoxhaj, LWC member and EmPOWER participant. “Women are strong, but when they are together, despite political convictions, they are invincible.”