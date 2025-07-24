Fight Night: NYT bestseller Dave Wedge & author/Boston Globe reporter Emily Sweeney live at City Winery Boston July 30

"Fight Night: Stories from the Ring and More" stars NYT Best Selling Author Dave Wedge and Author/Boston Globe Reporter Emily Sweeney

JULY 30: Immersive live show with Herald vs. Globe tales, true crime shocks & behind-the-scenes stories on Hagler & Dropkick Murphy. Don’t miss it!

This will be a wild night of storytelling—from newsroom murders to gangland chases—pulling back the curtain on Boston’s fiercest newspaper rivalry.” — Dave Wedge

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOSTON - The storied rivalry between the Boston Herald and Boston Globe will take center stage at City Winery Boston on Wednesday, July 30, when former Herald reporter Dave Wedge and Globe reporter Emily Sweeney delve deep into the newspaper rivalry, share shocking true crime tales and reveal thrilling details of their books on Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Dropkick Murphy.The hard-nosed Boston street reporters will swap behind-the-scenes tales of some of Boston’s most iconic news stories and how the newspapers battled it out to get the big scoop. Along the way, they’ll give a rare and unfiltered glimpse into the wild cast of characters at each paper and reveal the inner workings of the Herald’s former headquarters on Wingo Way and the Globe’s longtime bunker on Morrissey Boulevard.“This will be an historic and irreverent night of storytelling about some of the city’s most memorable news events and wildest newspaper moments,” Wedge said. “From literal murders in the newsroom to getting chased out of crime scenes by cops and gangsters, we’ll reveal the truth behind the country’s fiercest newspaper rivalry - and it truly is stranger than fiction.”Wedge and Sweeney will also be bringing the audience into their books about Marvelous Marvin Hagler and Dropkick Murphy in a multi-media experience produced by MediaBoss, an award-winning creative agency known for delivering unforgettable events and original storytelling. There will also be a meet-and-greet and book signing following the show. Books provided by Boston’s Parkside Bookshop.WHAT: Fight Night: featuring Dave Wedge and Emily SweeneyWHEN: Wednesday, July 30 at 7:30 PM / 5:30 PM DoorsWHERE: City Winery Boston, 80 Beverly St, Boston, MA 02114INFO: Tickets are on sale now at bit.ly/FightNightBosABOUT DAVE WEDGEDAVE WEDGE is a New York Times bestselling author who was an award-winning investigative journalist for the Boston Herald for 14 years. His book about the 2013 Boston Marathon attacks, ‘Boston Strong: A City's Triumph Over Tragedy,’ was adapted for the 2017 movie Patriots Day. He has written bestsellers about Tom Brady and “Deflategate,” Whitey Bulger and John Lennon. His 2022 book Riding with Evil: Taking Down the Notorious Pagans Motorcycle Gang is in development as a feature film. His latest, “Blood & Hate: The Untold Story of Marvelous Marvin Hagler's Battle for Glory,” is in development as a feature film with Academy Award-winning actor/producer Sam Rockwell and actress/producer Rosie Perez. He is currently working on “Cop Town,” a true crime thriller about the Karen Read murder case in Canton, Massachusetts.ABOUT EMILY SWEENEYEmily Sweeney is a staff reporter at The Boston Globe. Her “Blotter Tales” column appears in the Metro section of the paper every Sunday and she recently launched “The Cold Case Files,” a new series and newsletter about unsolved murders. She’s the author of several nonfiction books, including “Boston Organized Crime,” “Gangland Boston,” and “Dropkick Murphy: A Legendary Life.” She has been featured on many TV and radio programs, making appearances on BBC Radio, Court TV, the Travel Channel, History Channel and has been in many documentaries, including the Netflix series, “How to Become a Mob Boss.”

Fight Night: Stories from the Ring and More

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.