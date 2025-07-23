Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation Earns Prestigious Ranking in Top 10% of Tripadvisor Reviewed Activities for 2025

Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation in Kona, Hawaii, is recognized as a top-tier vacation activity in Hawaii.

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation , a beloved oasis of Kona coffee cultivation nestled in the lush and misty cloud forest landscapes of West Hawaiʻi, is proud to announce its recognition in the Top 10% of TripAdvisor reviewed activities in 2025. This distinguished achievement reflects the plantation’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional guest experiences and world-class coffee.According to TripAdvisor’s latest “Specialty & Gift Shops • Farms” category, Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation has achieved an impressive 4.5-star average rating, earning over 1,200 enthusiastic reviews from satisfied visitors."This honor is a testament to our passionate team, our commitment to sustainability, and the authentic Hawaiian hospitality we bring to every tour and tasting experience," said Todd Barrett, Manager of Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation. "We’re humbled and honored to be recognized by travelers from around the globe."Key Highlights of Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation: Complimentary Expert-Led Tours : Guests enjoy a guided tour of the estate every 30 minutes, exploring the entire coffee-making journey—from bean to cup.• Immersive Coffee Tasting: Visitors can taste freshly roasted single-origin Kona coffee, learning about the distinct flavors that make it world-famous.• Scenic Oasis in the Tropics: The lush 5-acre estate features native plants, hand-crafted farm installations, and peaceful garden overlooks.The latest visitor buzz echoes a shared sentiment: the plantation’s knowledgeable guides, friendly atmosphere, and breathtaking natural surroundings make the experience stand out.About Mountain Thunder Coffee PlantationFounded in 2001, Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation is dedicated to showcasing the art and science of Kona coffee production. The family-owned estate emphasizes sustainable farming practices and interactive education, enriching each guest’s understanding of Hawaii’s agricultural heritage.Visitor Information:• Location: 73-1942 Ha’o Street, Kailua-Kona, HI• Tours: Free, 25–30 minute guided tours every half-hour (no reservation needed)• Hours: Daily, 9 AM–4 PM HST; last tour at 3:30 PM• Admission: Free• Info: Visit www.mountainthundercoffee.com Press ContactBrian AsbjornsonMountain Thunder Coffee PlantationEmail: mkt@mountainthunder.comPhone: (808) 443-7593About TripAdvisor’s Travelers' Choice AwardsTripAdvisor ranks its top attractions based on genuine guest reviews, ratings, and popularity, identifying only the top 10% of experiences as “Highly Rated.” Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation’s inclusion in this select group underscores its reputation for excellence.Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation invites travelers to experience the taste of tradition, the beauty of nature, and the spirit of aloha—now officially recognized among the world’s best.

