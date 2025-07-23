60-Day Period for Filing Notice of Appeal Wasn’t Triggered

Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal has held that where the Clerk’s Office of a superior court transmits a judgment or appealable order as an attachment to a email, though the date of transmission is reflected, that’s not enough, without more, to trigger a 60-day period within which to file a notice of appeal.

