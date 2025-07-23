Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,425 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,290 in the last 365 days.

60-Day Period for Filing Notice of Appeal Wasn’t Triggered

Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal has held that where the Clerk’s Office of a superior court transmits a judgment or appealable order as an attachment to a email, though the date of transmission is reflected, that’s not enough, without more, to trigger a 60-day period within which to file a notice of appeal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

60-Day Period for Filing Notice of Appeal Wasn’t Triggered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more