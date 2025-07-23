Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Announces $36 Million to Law Enforcement Agencies in 28 Communities to Sustain Progress in the State’s Fight Against Gun Violence

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s unwavering commitment to public safety, New York continues to see record reductions in gun violence. This funding ensures that our local law enforcement agencies and community organizations can build on the strategies that are working, saving lives, strengthening communities, and restoring trust. I am so proud of my DCJS team members who provide our partners across the state with the tools, training, and resources that allow them to sustain this progress.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The GIVE initiative continues to produce results that matter. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment and the leadership of the Division of Criminal Justice Services, law enforcement agencies across the state are better equipped to target and reduce gun violence. This funding supports the critical work being done on the ground, providing local agencies with the tools, training, and resources they need to keep their communities safe. The New York State Police is proud to support our partners in this effort and remains committed to doing everything we can to protect the people of New York.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “This funding is a vital investment in the safety and well-being of New Yorkers. By directing this funding to local law enforcement and public safety partners through the GIVE initiative, we are reinforcing evidence-based strategies that are driving down gun violence and saving lives. Our communities throughout the state have made tremendous progress, and this continued investment ensures that momentum continues. I was proud to work with Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie, and my Senate Majority colleagues to deliver $347 million in this year’s budget to support GIVE and other gun violence prevention efforts across the state.”

State Senator Monica Martinez said, “When it comes to protecting our streets from gun violence, we must ‘GIVE’ law enforcement agencies the funding they need to succeed. These grants help make Suffolk County and other recipient communities safer, as proven by the double-digit declines in shooting-related incidents with injury and shooting deaths. I thank Governor Hochul and the Division of Criminal Justice Services for prioritizing this investment in safer neighborhoods across New York.”

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, “Gun violence is a public health crisis in New York State, and I am grateful to Governor Hochul for taking action to reduce the number of individuals injured or killed in this epidemic. Community-based solutions like the GIVE initiative, which supports Nassau’s law enforcement in their mission to combat gun violence in our neighborhoods, are critical to maintaining statewide progress in reducing shooting incidents. While Nassau County has an extraordinary safety record, there is more work to be done, and this initiative proves to be an invaluable resource.”

Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos said, “New York continues to lead the nation with bold, innovative strategies that combine precision policing with community-driven public safety. This record-level investment of $36 million underscores our state’s unwavering commitment to real solutions to reduce gun violence. This investment builds on the progress New York has made in saving lives, curbing illegal firearms, and empowering the communities we serve. As a former Detective and Police Officer, I’ve seen firsthand how funds like these provide the necessary resources, focused training, modern technology, and data-driven strategies that produce tangible, measurable results. The numbers speak for themselves: fewer shootings, fewer victims, and safer communities. I commend Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and leadership in ensuring that Long Island and New York State continue to be a safe and prosperous places to live, work, and visit.”

Assemblymember Charles Lavine said, “Since being sworn-in, Governor Hochul has remained laser-focused on fighting crime through all means at her disposal. This includes providing financial support for local law enforcement to ensure it has the necessary resources to do its job and enacting legislation, like my ghost guns bill, designed to keep dangerous firearms off the streets. I am proud of the great progress made so far and look forward to continuing to work with her to prevent senseless violence from occurring and keeping our communities as safe as possible.”