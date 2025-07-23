Dawn Renee Darnell Selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Dawn Renee Darnell will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dawn Renee Darnell, author, photographer and artist, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Dawn Renee Darnell will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than a decade of experience in her industries, Ms. Darnell has clearly established herself as an expert in multiple industries. She has had art exhibits at Art Basel-Miami, Florida; Basel, Switzerland; at Expo Metro in New York Times Square; Art Basel Miami; Barcelona, Spain; New York Pier 36; in Red Dot Miami and Spectrum Miami; and in galleries in Zug, Zurich, and Geneva Switzerland; Venice, Italy; Berlin, Germany; Palma, Spain; Athens, Greece; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Milan, Italy; and in the United States.Dawn is a globally recognized photographer. She has won 58 international photography awards and many local and state awards. Her images have been published on National Geographic and Smithsonian's website, and in calendars, in books, on book covers, in yearbooks, newspapers, advertisements, zoos, KOA pamphlets, sympathy cards, business cards, websites, used as logos, and sold in Galleries. She has also won an AVA Digital Award, a Communicator Award, and two Hermes Creative Awards.She has been a board member for five organizations, a New Mexico Delegate, a campaign manager for U.S. Congress, and a Loan Signing Notary. A private Montessori teacher for 21 years and a Montessori principal. Mrs. Darnell was also an after-school Director (Montessori) for 8 years, a houseparent, a Special Olympics Coach, a volunteer coordinator overseeing 200+ volunteers, and a Certified Trauma-Informed Coach with around 120 credit hours.She's an author and owner of publishing company, A Desert Dawn. Her six published books, which have won 94 book awards so far.Ms. Darnell’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to writing, art, photography, philanthropy, and volunteerism.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Darnell has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. This past year she was awarded Top Author and Photographer of the Year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection of The Empowered Woman Award.In addition to her career, Dawn Renee and her husband Jim have a ministry in the Ivory Coast, West Africa, supplying French Bibles, musical instruments, building churches and homes for pastors, and paying for seminary tuition, weddings, and funerals. She is an Ordained Minister and a disaster relief chaplain. She won the 2024 Communitas Award for Philanthropy - Community Service for Funding the Ministry in Ivory Coast, Africa.Looking back, Ms. Darnell attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, Ms. Darnell is looking to launch her national skin care company, Hollyn Renee Skincare.For more information please visit: https://www.adesertdawn.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

