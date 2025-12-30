Retired Navy Captain Manny Sousa Shares His 'Yellow Brick Road' Spiritual Journey in Memoir Passing Through: Part One

Capt. Manny Sousa Author, (Ret) US Navy Captain

Book Title:Passing Through: Exploring the Envelope, Part One

Look for small miracales in your life and you start seeing one.” — Capt. Manny Sousa Author, (Ret) US Navy Captain

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At 87, retired U.S. Navy Captain Manny Sousa invites readers to follow his remarkable “Yellow Brick Road” journey in Passing Through: Part One. Covering his life from 1932 to 1971, including five Vietnam tours, the memoir blends military history, personal reflection, and deep spiritual insight.Central to Sousa’s story is Jean, a spiritual presence who guided him from childhood even after her passing in 1949. Her influence, revealed through subtle signs and inspiration, shaped his beliefs and decisions. Sousa openly shares both achievements and regrets, creating an honest portrait of a life marked by faith and responsibility.Uniquely structured through a 2027 interview with his son Michael, the book combines first-person storytelling with thoughtful dialogue. This approach highlights Sousa’s introspection while offering an accessible, multi-dimensional look at eight decades of experience.Though a dedicated fighter pilot and Navy Captain, Sousa emphasizes that Passing Through is ultimately a spiritual memoir. His journey toward understanding divine guidance—his own “Yellow Brick Road”—encourages readers to notice the sacred moments within their own lives.Praise for the Memoir“A heartfelt invitation to explore the mysteries of faith… spiritually enlightening and deeply engaging.”“A compelling memoir of a naval aviator shaped by divine encounters and honest self-reflection.” — Pacific Book Review Hollywood Book ReviewPASSING THROUGH, Exploring the Envelope, Part Oneby Captain Manny Sousa, US Navy (ret)Hollywood Book Review praises Sousa’s memoir for its unique interview format, likening its tone to Tuesdays with Morrie. Covering 1932–1971, the book offers a clear, straightforward narrative shaped by military discipline and spiritual depth.Jean’s lifelong spiritual presence adds a meaningful dimension, while Sousa’s willingness to confront both triumphs and mistakes lends authenticity. The memoir’s simple language, candid reflections, and thoughtful structure create an engaging and immersive reading experience. Hollywood Book Review calls it "an important and deserving first installment" that encourages self-reflection and meaningful conversation.Sousa hopes readers—especially seniors, veterans, and spiritual seekers—will reflect on their own stories and recognize the role of divine guidance in their lives.His upcoming documentary will be released on his YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@EnlightenTuskSolutions Passing Through: Part One is available at Manny Sousa Books and major retailers.

