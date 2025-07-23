Governor secures additional federal flooding assistance – Federal resources and funding available for Lincoln County response   

SANTA FE – The state of New Mexico today announced that the federal government has issued a Major Disaster Declaration for New Mexico communities damaged by flooding, unlocking federal funds to support response and recovery efforts in Lincoln County.

“This federal declaration delivers the action we sought for a community that has shown incredible resilience through repeated disasters.” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “The people of Lincoln County deserve every resource we can provide, and we will continue working until every family and business in New Mexico has fully recovered.”

The declaration will make financial assistance available to individuals, households and businesses in Lincoln County with losses or damage caused by the flooding on July 8. Residents can apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. MST.

The declaration also approves funding for emergency work and debris removal for Lincoln County. This will come in the form of reimbursement for 75 percent of costs for response operations, emergency work, and debris removal from public property.

The state continues to push for additional federal resources for permanent repairs to public infrastructure and to add more counties including Chaves, Otero and Valencia counties.

A state Disaster Recovery Center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the ENMU-Ruidoso Annex, 709 Mecham Dr., Ruidoso, N.M. 88345. State disaster case managers are on site, along with representatives from state agencies who can help with FEMA assistance applications, document replacement, insurance questions and other resources. Residents may also call the State Disaster Helpline at 1-833- 663-4736 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s website for additional information.