Erosion repair along US 101 begins south of Forks in Jefferson County

FORKS – US 101 travelers will soon see the open road again near the Kalaloch Campground south of Forks.

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will make emergency repairs to a failed culvert under the highway. They will also patch the roadway shoulder and stabilize the hillside along southbound US 101.

In late March, WSDOT maintenance crews closed the southbound lane on US 101 after discovering erosion and a slide on the hillside next to the highway. After inspecting the area, crews determined the culvert under the road had failed.

After the culvert failure, crews installed temporary, alternating traffic lights to keep travelers moving through the area in one direction at a time. Those traffic lights will remain in place until both lanes are reopened.

WSDOT’s contractor, Brumfield Construction, Inc., expects to complete the project in about two weeks at an estimated cost of $671,000.

