Army Veteran Miguel De La Rocha Transforms Trauma into Triumph in New Memoir

F.A.T.E. – My Future After Traumatic Events Offers a Message of Hope, Healing, and Purpose for Survivors Everywhere

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the chaos of war to the quiet strength of spiritual awakening, Army combat veteran Miguel De La Rocha unveils his remarkable journey in his raw and inspirational memoir, F.A.T.E. – My Future After Traumatic Events . This compelling book offers a deeply personal look at the scars of combat, the weight of loss, and the resilience of the human spirit.De La Rocha doesn’t hold back. With brutal honesty and powerful faith, he recounts his path through emotional devastation and betrayal—ultimately finding strength, redemption, and purpose on the other side of pain. More than a survival story, F.A.T.E. is a message to anyone who’s ever felt broken: you are not alone, and you can rise again.“This memoir isn’t just my story—it’s a lifeline for anyone struggling to move forward,” says Miguel. “You have a future after trauma. You have a calling beyond your pain.”Now a multi-award-winning author and sought-after speaker, De La Rocha travels the world sharing his message of transformation. Through F.A.T.E. and his live talks, he equips trauma survivors, veterans, and everyday people with tools to turn hardship into healing.At its core, F.A.T.E. is a call to action—a blueprint for reclaiming identity, faith, and direction after devastation. Miguel’s motto, Semper Anticus (“Always Forward”), pulses throughout every chapter, urging readers to step into a future they never thought possible.About the Author:Miguel De La Rocha is an Army combat veteran, international speaker, trauma recovery coach, and multi-award-winning author. His mission is to guide others from darkness into light by transforming trauma into purpose. He currently leads workshops, speaks at global events, and continues to inspire thousands through his writing and personal testimony.🔗 For more information, visit: www.Author-DeLaRocha.com

Miguel de la Rocha's Global Book Network TV Interview with Paul Ryden!

