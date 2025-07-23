MDC and Great Rivers Habitat Alliance announce mentored dove hunts at New Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center this September

St. CHARLES, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Great Rivers Habitat Alliance (GRHA) invite both youth and first-time hunters to participate in mentored dove hunts at the new Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center. These free hunts will occur in September. They offer an ideal introduction to dove hunting while highlighting the area’s broader conservation and education mission.

There will be two mentored youth hunts, the first during the afternoon of Sept. 1 and the second the morning of Sept. 6.

A first-time hunt for adults will take place the morning of Sept. 1.

Each hunt will pair participants with experienced mentors who will provide guidance on firearm safety, hunting techniques, species identification, and responsible outdoor behavior. Participants ages 16–64 must have a valid Hunter Education Certificate, Small Game Hunting Permit, and Migratory Bird Hunting Permit.

To apply for the hunts, go to

Space is limited and successful applicants will be notified via email. All selected participants must attend a mandatory pre-hunt orientation at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance on Aug. 18 from 4 - 7 p.m. to be eligible to participate in the hunt.

The new Jay and Carolyn Henges Wetland Education and Conservation Center is part of MDC’s and GRHA’s vision to create innovative conservation, education, and research partnerships. These efforts aim to develop cutting-edge wetland management practices, increase access to nature, and celebrate Missouri’s rich wildlife and hunting heritage.

The center is located on the recently acquired GRHA property between the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers in St. Charles County. It consists of 785-acres on Missouri’s most vital floodplain and wetland habitat, half of which are managed as inviolate refuge. MDC provided financial assistance to help with the acquisition.

With its prime location along key migratory routes, the site already supports millions of birds each year and will now also serve as a welcoming space for people to experience the excitement of hunting and the beauty of Missouri’s wetlands.

For more information contact:

Bryant Hertel – bryant.hertel@mdc.mo.gov

Scott Boyd – scott.boyd@mdc.mo.gov