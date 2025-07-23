Police Detective Indicted, Accused of Aggravated Perjury and Official Misconduct

MILLERSVILLE – An ongoing investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Millersville police detective.

On July 16th, 2024 at the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI agents began investigating allegations of aggravated perjury involving Todd Dorris (DOB 10/22/1974). This investigation involved an allegation that during a Robertson County General Sessions preliminary hearing in May 2024, Dorris, who was serving as a detective for the Millersville Police Department, made a false statement while under oath, which was thoroughly investigated by TBI.

On Wednesday, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Dorris with one count of Aggravated Perjury and one count of Official Misconduct. On Tuesday, he turned himself into the Robertson County Jail, where he was booked on a $30,000 bond.

District Attorney General Robert Nash recused himself from the case. The Court subsequently appointed Michael Dunavant, the Deputy Director of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, to serve as District Attorney General Pro Tem.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###