Dried Scallop Market Worth $374.6 million by 2031, Supported by a CAGR of 3.6%

Rise in awareness about the health benefits of scallops and growing preference for seafood drive the growth of the global dried scallop market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dried scallop market size was estimated at $264.5 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $374.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031.Depletion of sea species has restrained the seafood market growth; however, sustainable fishing may increase the supply of seafood to meet the emerging demand. Collaboration of fishermen and fish farmers with processors, distributors, retailers, restaurants, and food service providers is expected to provide a solution to resolve the environmental issues and further help in making the dried scallop market environmentally, economically, and socially sustainable.Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16932 Scallops are marine bivalve mollusks. There are numerous scallop species, and each prefers a different type of habitat. Some species live in shallow waters between the low tide line and 100 meters deep. Other species can only be found in deep waters. All of these species are only found in salt water and cannot survive in fresh or brackish water. Scallops of various species can be found all over the world. The Indo-Pacific region has the most species diversity, however, scallops can be found in oceans across the globe.Rise in awareness about the health benefits of seafood has rapidly increased the consumption rate, and is often viewed as a healthier option, as it acts as a rich protein source. In addition, the benefits of seafood consumption involve a reduction in risk for cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, obesity, diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure, and cancer. Moreover, seafood is a rich source of essential micro & macronutrients, thereby increasing the consumption of seafood among health-conscious individuals. At present, the dried scallop is the most consumed animal protein across the globe, and its consumption is anticipated to grow continuously in the coming future, thereby augmenting the growth of the Dried Scallop Market Trends. The growth of the seafood market also is projected to propel the demand for the dried scallop market.Buy this Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dried-scallop-market/purchase-options The global dried scallop market is analyzed across packaging type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global dried scallop market revenue. The LAMEA region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America and Europe, and LAMEA.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16932 The key market players analyzed in the global dried scallop industry report include Lund's Fisheries, Blue Harvest Fisheries, Grand Gift, Gyoren Hokko, Hannaford Bros. Co., LLC., Fruge Seafood Company, HK JEBN, WHOLEY'S, Seacore Seafood Inc, and Seng Hong Company (Private) Limited. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Coconut Sugar Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-sugar-market-A16949 Plant-based Seafood Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-seafood-market-A17387 Low Calorie Snacks Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/low-calorie-snacks-market-A11854

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.