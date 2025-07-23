Regional Brain & Spine Launches DEXA+ Imaging to Enhance Body Composition and Bone Health Evaluation

Dr. Gladys Kamanga-Sollo

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cape Girardeau, MO – — Regional Brain & Spine, a leading provider of comprehensive pain management, neurosurgical and rehabilitation services in Southeast Missouri, has announced the addition of advanced DEXA+ imaging technology to its service line. This new offering expands the clinic’s capabilities in assessing body composition and bone density—key tools in managing obesity, supporting weight loss, and evaluating long-term musculoskeletal health.The introduction of DEXA+ technology reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to delivering multidisciplinary, data-driven care to the local community. Appointments are now available for individuals seeking insight into their body fat percentage, muscle mass, and bone density through this non-invasive, clinically validated scan.Precision Medicine for Whole-Person WellnessUnder the care of Dr. Gladys Kamanga-Sollo, double board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Obesity Medicine, the DEXA+ program will serve patients pursuing improved fitness, weight management, and prevention of bone-related conditions such as osteoporosis. As a physiatrist, Dr. Kamanga-Sollo takes a comprehensive, non-surgical approach to diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal disorders, tailoring each plan to meet the unique needs of every patient.“DEXA imaging offers a deeper look into body composition that simply can’t be achieved with scales or BMI alone,” said Dr. Kamanga-Sollo. “This technology empowers patients with the insights they need to better understand their health, take ownership of their goals, and make informed decisions about their care.”Expanding Options for Obesity and Weight ManagementThe addition of DEXA+ supports a broader initiative at Regional Brain & Spine to enhance its Obesity Management and Weight Loss services. With metabolic health at the forefront of many patient care strategies, DEXA+ scans will play a pivotal role in helping individuals set targeted goals and track progress over time. This offering complements the practice’s array of non-surgical therapies, including electrodiagnostics, Botoxfor spasticity and chronic migraines, and collaborative care with in-house Pain Management specialists.Decades of Trust, Backed by DataCelebrating over 25 years of service, Regional Brain & Spine continues to set the standard in specialized care throughout the region. With a Net Promoter Scoreconsistently in the mid +80s, the practice is recognized among patients and referring providers alike for delivering results that matter.Regional Brain & Spine remains the only independent practice in the area offering neurosurgery, pain management, obesity medicine and physical medicine and rehabilitation under one roof. This model allows for greater collaboration between specialists and a more integrated path to recovery for patients of all ages and backgrounds.About Regional Brain & SpineRegional Brain & Spine is a trusted provider of multidisciplinary care in Cape Girardeau , MO. The practice offers neurosurgery, pain management, obesity medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and advanced diagnostic services including DEXA+ body composition imaging. With a mission to provide more options and more effective treatment solutions, the team is committed to helping patients live healthier, more functional lives close to home.

