India Cable and Wire for Aerospace and Defense Market Showing Impressive Growth During Forecast Period 2021 - 2031

India Cable and Wire For Aerospace and Defense Market

India Cable and Wire For Aerospace and Defense Market to Hit $2.87 Billion By 2031

Rising military expenditure coupled with digitalization and electrification of aerospace and defence systems, etc., boosts the market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, " India Cable and Wire For Aerospace and Defense Market by Type, Voltage, and Application: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031", India cable and wire for aerospace and defense market size was valued at $1.87 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach at $2.87 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.62% from 2022 to 2031. The India cable and wire for aerospace and defense market share is expected to witness considerable growth in coming years, owing to increase in investment by government agencies in next generation military and aerospace solution, especially in defense and aviation sectors, Further, the rise in investment by prime players in these regions is forecast to drive the market growth.Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31508 Cable and wire are essential components of military and aviation solutions in the aerospace and defense industries. Aerospace and defense solutions such as coaxial cable, power cable, shipboard cable, extreme environment wire/cable, and other components. Furthermore, aerospace and defense sector applications are equipped with cutting-edge technology and innovation, necessitating enhanced wire and cable solutions to ensure the highest level of product production.The growth of India's cable and wire for the aerospace and defense market is majorly driven by the digitalization and electrification of aerospace and defense systems, paired with the development of innovative aircraft solutions. Further, rising military expenditure is anticipated to drive the growth of India's cable and wire for the aerospace and defense market. However, complex government frameworks and stringent policies paired with high development and maintenance costs of infrastructure to support satellite wiring and assemblies act as some of the prime restraints of the market. On the contrary, the rise in government investment in defense and space agencies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for India cable and wire for the aerospace and defense industry during the forecast period.Get Customized Reports with your Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31508 According to India's cable and wire for aerospace and defense market analysis, the cable segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The power distribution and military ground equipment segments collectively accounted for around 54.3% of the market share in 2021. The surge in demand for cable and wire solutions in aviation and military solutions in India has led to the growth of the power distribution and military ground equipment segments, thereby enhancing the India cable and wire for aerospace and defense market growth Key Findings of the Study• In 2021, the cable segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period.• The power distribution and military ground equipment segments together accounted for around 54.3% of the India cable and wire for aerospace and defense market trends in 2021.• The high voltage segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in the report include Amphenol Corporation, Apar Industries Ltd, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Collins Aerospace, Miracle Electronics Devices Pvt Ltd., and Nexans SA. Radiant Cables, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Thermo Cables Limited, TE Connectivity Ltd. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration& partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the market.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31508 About Us:Allied Market Research is a leading provider of market intelligence, offering reports from top technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Additionally, they employ a range of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including proprietary data sources.

