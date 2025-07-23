DealFI® Appoints Monica Mulvey as National Director of Dealer Success

Strategic hire strengthens DealFI’s commitment to building compliant, high-performing dealer partnerships nationwide.

SOUTH JORDAN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealFI , the structured F&I engine powering compliant, profitable, and high-performing originations, has appointed Monica Mulvey as its National Director of Dealer Success. A seasoned dealership leader with hands-on experience across finance, sales, and operations, Mulvey brings real-world retail expertise to support independent dealers as they adopt more structured, lender-aligned practices.Mulvey’s automotive career spans more than two decades, with more than 12 of those years spent working directly inside dealership environments. She’s held leadership roles in finance and operations at both independent and franchise groups, including McDonald Automotive Group and Ralph Schomp Automotive, where she drove measurable results by streamlining processes, leading high-performing teams, and creating consistently exceptional customer experiences.At DealFI, she’ll be a direct advocate for the dealer from onboarding through optimization, ensuring that every store can structure deals faster, align with lender expectations, and drive backend profitability. Her leadership supports DealFI’s mission to remove friction from the deal process while unlocking long-term value for dealers.DealFI’s platform simplifies deal-making through aligned submissions, lender-backed decisions, automated compliance checks, and guaranteed title protection. Mulvey’s role is to ensure those tools deliver maximum value to dealers at the desk, in the F&I office, and throughout every transaction.As National Director of Dealer Success, Mulvey will oversee the dealer support infrastructure, playbook deployment, training, and performance benchmarking. She and her team will work closely with both dealer personnel and the DealFI-Lender Success group to ensure every transaction is structured to perform,meeting lender expectations and supporting dealer growth.“DealFI is solving one of the industry’s core challenges—bringing trust and structure to the independent channel,” said Mulvey. “I’m excited to partner with our dealers to help them build confidence, compliance, and consistent growth into every deal.”Mulvey’s appointment reflects DealFI’s broader mission: to elevate independent auto lending with transparency, control, and aligned workflows at every stage of the transaction. As the platform continues to scale nationally, investments in leadership and dealer enablement remain central to building a safer, smarter lending ecosystem, one where every party benefits from structure, clarity, and trust.About DealFIDealFI is the virtual F&I solution enabling independent dealers to submit verified, lender-ready deals through a secure and compliant digital workflow. Exclusively accessed through the OttoMotoplatform, DealFI delivers real-time decisioning, guaranteed title protection, and automated checks that align with lender requirements from the start. Beyond the tech, DealFI equips dealers with the knowledge, structure, and support to become stronger, more trusted lending partners. By eliminating submission friction and enforcing structured deal flow, DealFI reduces risk, accelerates funding, and ensures every transaction is built to perform. For more information, visit www.dealfi.net

