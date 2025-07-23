Minister Gayton McKenzie hands over sports equipment and attire to over 73 schools in Randfontein, 24 Jul

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, will on Thursday, 24 July, officially hand over sports equipment and attire to more than 73 schools across Gauteng. The event will take place at Randfontein Secondary School in Toekomsrus, West Rand.

Hosted in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation; and the Rand West City Local Municipality, this initiative forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the school sport programme and promote youth participation in sport.

Schools from various regions of Gauteng, including Gauteng North, Gauteng West, Sedibeng West, Johannesburg North, Tshwane South, and Ekurhuleni North, will benefit from this initiative. Over 73 schools will each receive new sporting equipment and attire from some of the following sporting codes: gymnastics, cricket, tennis, basketball, chess, volleyball, and kho-kho, among others.

The school sport programme is a cornerstone and bedrock of sport development in South Africa, thus ensuring that all primary and high school learners have the opportunity to develop their talents and compete at higher levels.

Minister McKenzie will be joined by Gauteng MEC for education, sport, arts and culture, Mr Matome Chiloane, and the Rand West City executive mayor, Cllr William Matsheke, along with other dignitaries and stakeholders.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025

Time: 14:00 – 15:00

Venue: Randfontein Secondary School, Toekomsrus next door Toekomsrus Stadium, Rand West City Local Municipality

