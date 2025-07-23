Agriculture on publication of regulations relating to meat analogues intended for sale in South Africa

On 18 July 2025, regulations relating to meat analogues intended for sale in the Republic of South Africa were published in the Government Gazette (R. 6436 of 18 July 2025). The publication of the regulations serves as a follow-up to a series of consultative meetings that were held with all affected stakeholders, including the red meat industry.

Meat analogue products, also known as meat substitutes, mock meat, faux meat, or imitation meat, were initially defined in the processed meat regulations as a product that approximates the aesthetic qualities (primary texture, flavour and appearance) and/or chemical characteristics of a specific type of meat. These products are derived from non-meat ingredients, sometimes without dairy products, and are available in different forms (coarse ground meat analogues, emulsified meat analogues and loose fill, etc.).

The names under which meat analogues may be sold are hot dogs, chipolatas, bites, steaks, pops, balls, rounds, pieces, tenders, burgers, patties, sausages, bangers, griller loafs, polonies, mince, roasts, schnitzels, and products named according to shapes, e.g. frikkadel wheels, discs, nuggets, rolls and sizzlers. The use of these names shall be permitted with the use of names that describe the meat analogues and, if necessary, their use, and which are sufficiently clear to enable consumers to determine their true nature so that they are distinguishable from other products.

No indication of animal species names, animal morphology or anatomy cuts names as prescribed under the Agricultural Product Standards Act, 1990 (Act No. 119 of 1990) shall be allowed to be part of the meat analogue product name. The words or expressions such as chicken-style, beef-style, chick’n, b*con, or any similar wording referring to animal species or meat products shall not be permitted to be marked on the container or outer container of meat analogue products.

In terms of the compositional standards, inter alia, the meat analogue products are required to have a protein content of at least 9% if the words meat replacer or meat substitute or meat alternative or plant-based protein or plant protein, or any similar words, are indicated on the main panel.

Departmental inspectors shall be responsible for the application or enforcement thereof until advised otherwise, considering that there is currently no designated assignee. The Food Safety Agency, on the other hand, will be responsible for enforcing relevant prescribed regulations, in addition to processed meat and certain raw processed meat regulations to the extent that prescribed names are used in the sale of meat analogue products. Furthermore, the Border Management Authority will be responsible for the application and enforcement of the regulations on imported meat analogue products.

The publication of the meat analogue regulations should be welcomed and appreciated by all affected stakeholders. The publication of meat analogue regulations provides the necessary clarity required for the trade of meat analogues and meat products, and consumers will enjoy the protection from the sale of misleading products. Furthermore, the publication of the meat analogue products regulations will foster confidence in the sale of meat analogues and meat products in South Africa.

Enquiries:

Mr Billy Makhafola

Tel: 012 319 6535

Email: billym@nda.gov.za

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communications

Cell: 063 135 5425

Email: moses.rannditsheni@nda.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA