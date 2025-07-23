Submit Release
Death of harvesters in Staro Gracko must not be forgotten

The Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija stated today, on the occasion of 26 years since the murder of 14 Serbian harvesters from the village of Staro Gracko near Lipljan, that Serbia and the Serbian people will never remain silent and forget the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija who were brutally executed, by close-range gunfire.

