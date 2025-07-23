Death of harvesters in Staro Gracko must not be forgotten

The Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija stated today, on the occasion of 26 years since the murder of 14 Serbian harvesters from the village of Staro Gracko near Lipljan, that Serbia and the Serbian people will never remain silent and forget the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija who were brutally executed, by close-range gunfire.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.