Infrared Gas Sensor Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth By 2031

Infrared Gas Sensor Market Expected to Reach $447 Million by 2031—Allied Market Research

Key trends include rising demand in HVAC systems, favorable regulations, IoT integration, and growing use of infrared gas sensors in smart city development.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled " Infrared Gas Sensor Market ," The infrared gas sensor market size was valued at $198.60 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $447 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The global infrared gas sensor market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to the development of miniaturization and wireless capabilities, coupled with the improvement in the communication technologies that enable their integration into various devices and machines to detect toxic gases at a safe distance, which indirectly may have a positive impact on the adoption of infrared gas sensor.Request for Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08273 Infrared gas sensors are smart electronic devices that are used for the detection and identification of various types of combustible and non-combustible gases in an indoor or outdoor environment. The nadir gas sensor is interfaced with a control system so it can detect a leakage and provide the initiating signal to shut down or raise an alarm. These infrared gas sensors are deployed in various end uses such as defense and military, industrial automotive and others.The fixed type of gas detection segment was the highest contributor to the infrared gas sensor industry in 2021, owing to the advancement in IR sensors that promote the usage of infrared technology for gas detection. In addition, the incorporation of IoT in infrared oxygen sensors has extended its penetration for industrial use.Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08273 In addition, industrial had a significant market share in 2021 due to major deployment in industrial end-use for the detection of combustible gas leakages for safety and security. Further, the penetration of IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in industries drives the market for infrared gas sensors. Moreover, Asia-Pacific has a major penetration of infrared gas sensors due to the establishment of various industries such as oil & mining, construction, and automotive manufacturing, among others. The region includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Japan and China are technologically advanced countries that exhibit a high demand for infrared gas sensors. Emerging countries, such as India, are expected to drive the infrared gas sensor market growth . However, the other underdeveloped countries are expected to hamper the growth of the Asia-Pacific region.The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the global infrared gas sensor sector in 2020, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. On the contrary, the market was principally hit by several obstacles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancellation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns globally.Country-wise, China holds a significant share in the global infrared gas sensor market, owing to the presence of prime players. Major organizations and government institutions in the country are intensely putting resources into this global infrared gas sensor. These prime sectors have strengthened the growth of the global infrared gas sensor market analysis in the region.Procure Complete Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f76909c7fdb46de651b71f58304af545 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY• In 2021, the fixed segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.• China contributed the major share in the Infrared gas sensor Market Trends, accounting for the highest revenue share in 2021.The key infrared gas sensor market leaders profiled in the report include AlphaSense Inc., Dräger, Dynament, Senseair, SmartGAS, and Figaro Engineering.inc, Amphenol Corporation, Heimann, Honeywell International Inc., and SGX Sensor Tech. The key infrared gas sensor market leaders profiled in the report include AlphaSense Inc., Dräger, Dynament, Senseair, SmartGAS, and Figaro Engineering.inc, Amphenol Corporation, Heimann, Honeywell International Inc., and SGX Sensor Tech. These key players adopt several strategies, such as new product launches and developments, acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and business expansion, to increase their infrared gas sensor market share during the forecast period. 