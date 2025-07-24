Fresh Bus launches 'My Journey View' – India’s first unified travel experience for intercity bus passengers

INDIA, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh Bus, India’s pioneering all-electric intercity bus service, has unveiled My Journey View, a first-of-its-kind digital travel experience designed to transform intercity journeys across the country. Rooted in the concept of a Unified Customer Journey, My Journey View aims to eliminate common travel anxieties by offering passengers complete visibility into their trip, before, during, and after the ride. Developed to address gaps in communication and real-time information sharing, My Journey View simplifies travel by consolidating all essential journey details into a single mobile-friendly view. From ticket confirmation and boarding point visuals to live bus tracking, meal halts, amenities, and final drop-off information, the experience is intuitive, accessible, and can be easily shared with your near and dear ones, including those whose bookings are made by someone else.Fresh Bus is the first and only intercity operator in India to develop and deploy such an integrated travel experience. Currently operating across multiple southern Indian routes and rapidly expanding, the company continues to push the boundaries of digital-first travel innovation.The My Journey View link is automatically shared via SMS and WhatsApp at the time of booking. It gives passengers a clear, interactive timeline of their entire journey, including real-time updates, captain contact details, and an integrated feedback survey at the end of the trip, enabling continuous improvement.Udbhav Mishra, Head of CX Strategy and Experience, said, “While booking interfaces have improved, we found that a large number of passenger queries came after the ticket was booked. People were having pre-boarding anxiety. My journey view solves this by giving passengers a clear, visual timeline of their journey. It’s about making travel feel calm, connected, and informed.”Sudhakar Chirra, Founder & CEO, Fresh Bus added, “My journey view is more than a tech feature. It reflects our belief that intercity travel in India can be simpler and more human. This is a small but significant step toward that vision.”Since launch, My Journey View has delivered measurable impact, Net Promoter Score (NPS) rose from 48 to 62, missed bus incidents dropped significantly, and customer support queries fell by 49 percent with pre-boarding queries dropping by more than 80 percent. The solution has not only enhanced passengers’ satisfaction but also improved customer effort score (CES).The best of My Journey View can be experienced on the Fresh Bus mobile app, where travellers can explore the full breadth of this innovative, unified customer journey concept in action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.