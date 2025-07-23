2025GMBPF Opens on Thursday with Over 400 Enterprises from Guangdong, Macao, and Belt & Road Countries to Showcase 5,000+ Premium Products

MACAU, July 23 - The 2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2025GMBPF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, will kick off this Thursday (24 July). Themed around the silver economy and the China Chic industry, the 2025GMBPF covers an area of close to 13,000 square metres, featuring over 400 domestic and international exhibitors in five exhibition zones: Silver-haired Lifestyle and Health Zone, China Chic Products Zone, Guangdong Branded Products Zone, Macao Featured Products Zone, and “Belt and Road” Products Zone.

Introducing the Silver-haired Lifestyle and Health Zone: empowering senior living with technology

The silver-haired market holds immense potential. This year’s event has put the spotlight on the Silver-haired Lifestyle and Health Zone, showcasing innovative and practical solutions for the elderly, such as wearable exoskeletons and stair climbers, which are ideal for those living in tenement buildings in Macao. The “Intelligent Home Experience Zone” and the “Exoskeletons Zone” recreate real-life home spaces, including living rooms and bathrooms, to demonstrate smart assistive devices and smart nursing beds. With the theme of “Empowering Senior Living with Technology and Creating Elder-friendly Environments”, age-friendly home adaptations, contactless care solutions, smart wearable devices, rehabilitation equipment, and other innovative achievements will also be displayed, allowing visitors to experience seamless senior-friendly technology first-hand.

Sai Kwan culture revived in the China Chic Products Zone with live performances by ICH masters

With a focus on the blending of cultural innovation with the China chic trend, the China Chic Products Zone offers visitors a glimpse into the essence of Sai Kwan culture through interactive experiences in the recreated spaces – the “Lychee Bay” Sai Kwan cultural corridor and “72 Guangdong-Macao Street”, bringing together traditional Chinese clothing, creative cultural products, incense art, and Chinese-style jewellery, among other exemplar combinations of traditional and modern aesthetics. Moreover, national intangible cultural heritage (ICH) masters are invited to perform live demonstrations of six ICH crafts, including Kwon-glazed porcelain, Guangzhou embroidery, bone carving, clay sculpting, wood carving, and Xicun kiln ceramics, so that visitors can appreciate the enduring charm of Lingnan culture up close.

Premiere of an original stage play by the cast of The House of 72 Tenants: a fusion of tradition and contemporary flair

In the interactive space inside “72 Guangdong-Macao Street”, the cast of the iconic TV series, The House of 72 Tenants, will present an original stage play titled Macao in Moonlight to bring classic TV characters back to life. Visitors can also explore multiple photo spots at the venue, including the crossover art installations of “Nezha the Third Prince x Bear Cosmos” and the Guangzhou-based cultural brand DiMOND. Additionally, young Cantonese opera inheritors will perform ten flash mob shows every day, showcasing the exciting sparks between tradition and contemporary flair.

A range of special offers and exciting activities, with 100,000 free gifts up for grabs

From 25 to 27 July, unbeatable discounts will be offered on hundreds of daily necessities, food items, and household products during the Public Open Day. In addition to beloved traditional Guangdong and Macao food souvenirs, there will also be speciality products, such as Wugufang’s roasted pigeon (a delicacy of intangible cultural heritage), pandan chiffon cakes, Singaporean chilli crab sauce with fried mantou buns, take-home cheese lasagne, and Bak Kut Teh soup packets. This way, every visitor can leave with their hands full.

In addition, the organisers have prepared over 100,000 exquisite gifts, with one for each attendee. The attendees can also participate in a grand lucky draw with their ticket, unlocking thrilling prizes including motorcycles and televisions. There are also other games and interactive activities available, with a chance to win smartphones, smart fitness watches, and more.

Expanded event influence fuelled by Hengqin-Macao synergy

This year’s GMBPF will feature more multi-venue events, leveraging the combined strengths of Macao and Hengqin through knowledge-sharing sessions, business matching, and field inspections. High-level forums will be held simultaneously in both regions: Macao will host four thematic forums, including the Silver Economy and Smart Healthcare Forum and the Forum on Economic and Trade Co-operation and Cultural Exchange with Belt and Road Countries, featuring the attendance of industry leaders and experts; Hengqin, on the other hand, will organise a Dialogue on Silver Economy and Innovation in Greater Health.

Opening hours and free shuttle bus services

The 2025GMBPF will be open from 11:00 to 18:30 on 24 July for trade visitors and from 10:00 to 20:00 between 25 and 27 July for the public with free admission. There will also be free shuttle buses operating between the event venue and multiple locations. Join us at the 2025GMBPF to generate business opportunities and share success together!

For more information, please visit the 2025GMBPF’s official website: www.guangdongmacaofair.com.You can also contact us by telephone on (853) 8798 9636, by fax on (853) 2897 6197, or by email at info@guangdongmacaofair.com, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.