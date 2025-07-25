Fragrance Meets Function: SaFiSpa Adds Science-Backed Scents to Luxury Candle Range

SaFiSpa’s Ebony Bergamot Candle: A clean-burning blend of citrus and spice in sleek black glass

VALLEY STREAM, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Scent bypasses logic and goes straight to the limbic system. That’s why a candle can calm us faster than any affirmation.”— Dr. Elaine Foster, Wellness PsychologistIn today’s wellness-driven world, candles are more than decorative accessories—they are science-backed tools for mental and emotional restoration. SaFiSpa, a New York–based lifestyle brand founded by Nicole Peters Devis, announces the expansion of its candle collection rooted in clean aromatherapy and Caribbean plant traditions.Blending Fragrance with PurposeUnlike typical scented candles, SaFiSpa’s signature collection is designed with wellness in mind. Each candle is crafted in small batches using clean-burning, eco-friendly soy wax, essential oil blends, and phthalate-free fragrances. Sleek black glass vessels and re-usable colored jars complement modern interiors while supporting sustainable living.“SaFiSpa is about more than fragrance,” says Devis. “We craft emotional experiences. In our culture, scent is memory, medicine, and mood. Every candle invites calm, clarity, or connection—backed by science and grounded in heritage.”Why Scent Matters: What the Research SaysAmong the five senses, scent is the only one directly linked to the brain’s limbic system—the emotional control center. Research shows that inhaled essential oils can influence neurotransmitter activity, increasing serotonin and dopamine to reduce stress and elevate mood.Scientific research continues to support the benefits of aromatherapy:A 2025 meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Psychiatry found that inhaling essential oils significantly improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety symptoms in individuals with comorbid insomnia. Similarly, a 2024 study in Frontiers in Psychology reported that bergamot essential oil lowered salivary cortisol—the body’s primary stress hormone—and improved recovery from acute stress within 15 minutes.These findings underpin SaFiSpa’s distinct approach to fragrance design—where function is given equal weight as form.Explore SaFiSpa’s Signature Wellness ScentsEach fragrance in the collection is crafted to evoke a specific emotional or sensory experience:🕯️Lavender Vanilla – Sleep & relaxation🕯️Sandalwood – Grounding & meditation🕯️Freesia & Pear – Joy & mental clarity🕯️Bergamot – Stress relief & balance🕯️Belle Rose – Emotional comfort & femininity🕯️ Tropical (Lime Basil Citrus) – Mood boost & escape🕯️Lychee & White Tea – Reset & mental focus🕯️Passion Spice – Sensuality & creative spark🕯️Vanilla Essence – Nostalgia & calm🕯️Linden Blossom – Subtle sleep support🕯️Mango Coconut – Tropical joy & summer ease (new)🕯️Sea Salt – Clarity & oceanic refresh (new)Each scent is also available as a pure essential oil, and new blends like Mango Coconut and Sea Salt now feature across SaFiSpa’s expanding line of natural body washes and body lotions. In response to growing demand, SaFiSpa recently introduced these tropical-inspired profiles—now offered as candles, essential oils, and bath essentials—designed to evoke coastal calm and sunlit escape. With each new release, the brand reaffirms its commitment to clean ingredients, plant-based formulations, and emotional well-being rooted in scent.A Shift in the Luxury Candle LandscapeSaFiSpa is part of a broader consumer movement favoring intention over indulgence—products that serve both sensory delight and science-backed function. As interest in home wellness continues to rise and luxury becomes less about price and more about experience, scent has emerged as a central pillar of daily ritual. In this evolving landscape, SaFiSpa’s rooted approach to aromatherapy—grounded in tradition and backed by science—offers a distinctive path to emotional well-being.About SaFiSpaSaFiSpa is a New York–based lifestyle brand known for its exquisite fragrance portfolio and luxury products for the bath, body, and home. Blending Caribbean aromatherapy traditions with modern design and eco-friendly soy wax, SaFiSpa offers a science-backed sensory experience. The product range includes clean-burning candles, pure essential oils, and natural skincare—from lotions and body oils to bath washes—designed to support well-being and elevate everyday life.Seasonal Offers & New Arrivals🛍️ 15% Off First Orders with code SAFI15🚚 Free U.S. Shipping on purchases over $75🕯️ New products and seasonal bundles available now🌐 Explore more at www.SaFiSpa.com Editor’s NoteProduct samples available upon request. Founder Nicole Peters Devis is available for interviews on:For media inquiries or sample requests, please contact:📧 customercare@safispa.com

