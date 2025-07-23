Minister Gwede Mantashe: South African Police Service Dept Budget Vote 2025/26

Honourable house chairperson,

Deputy ministers, Mr Cassel Mathale and Dr Polly Boshielo,

Honourable members of the NCOP,

National commissioner of police, General Fannie Masemola,

Director-general of the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, Mr Thulani Sibuyi,

Executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Ms Dikeledi Ntlatseng,

Leadership of various stakeholders in the sector and civil society,

Fellow South Africans,

It is an honour to present the budget vote of the South African Police Service (vote 28), Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (vote 21) and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (vote 24) for the 2025/2026 financial year before the honourable members of the National Council of Provinces.

We do so at a time when the leadership of the South African Police Service is under intense public scrutiny, following grave and damning allegations that have been brought to light. These allegations are deeply concerning, and we welcome the announcement by his excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa of a judicial commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the matters raised. We await the commencement of that process which will lead to full accountability, transparency, and justice.

However, the serious nature of these developments must not detract from our constitutional responsibility to account to the people of South Africa—particularly in relation to the resources allocated for their safety and security. The nearly 60 million people of our country deserve and expect that this department remains focused on its core mandate as per the constitution of the Republic of South Africa, namely: the prevention, combating, and investigation of crime, and the protection of life and property.

Government and ministerial priorities and enablers

Honourable members, the 7th administration has outlined three strategic priorities, which serve as the compass guiding all departments, including the SAPS.

These priorities, along with the vision of the national development plan 2030, have directly informed both our annual performance plan and our strategic plan. As the SAPS, we are fully aligned with the broader developmental objectives of our government — because there can be no development without safety, and no safety without an efficient police service.

As the ministry of police, we have refined and adopted clear and focused priorities for this 7th administration. Our strategic policing priorities are:

reducing the murder rate.

reducing illegal firearms.

dismantling drug networks.

fighting gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

dealing decisively with illegal immigration.

reducing organised crime.

reducing gang violence.

clamping down on illegal mining.

tackling corruption within the SAPS.

To deliver on these, we have identified a number of critical enablers that will underpin our crime-fighting strategy:

the adoption and enhancement of technology to improve detection, rapid response, and data analysis.

strengthening crime intelligence, enabling us to act proactively, not reactively.

capacitating and upskilling our detectives, who lead the charge in solving complex and violent crimes.

improving forensic services, to ensure swift and credible investigations and prosecutions.

improving fleet management, to ensure our officers can respond efficiently when communities need them most.

upgrading our infrastructure, including the number and condition of police stations.

improving the working and living conditions of our police officers, recognising that morale, dignity, and adequate resources are essential to performance.

2025 / 2026 budget

Honourable house chairperson, this budget is about attaining the type of policing we need – one that is effective, efficient, responsive and professional.

The budget allocated to the South African Police Service will be spread across the various programmes in support of the identified priorities.

The South African Police Service has been allocated a budget of one hundred and twenty billion eight hundred and ninety million rand (R120.890 billion) for the 2025/26 financial year.

Specific allocations include R219.2 million for securing the G20 conference scheduled for November 2025, R400 million for the 2026 local government elections, and R34.8 million to support the costs associated with the appointment of an additional deputy minister. Furthermore, R150 million has been shifted from the SAPS operational budget to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) over two years to support its partnership with the Joint Initiative on Crime and Corruption.

Compensation of employees remains the primary cost driver, accounting for more than 80% of the vote. Over the MTEF, this category is expected to grow at an average rate of 5.5%, while operational items such as goods and capital investments will grow at a more modest average rate of 3.6%. Visible policing will account for more than 53% of the total vote in 2025/26, while detective services will represent nearly 20%.

Operational measures by the SAPS

We have repeatedly mentioned that there are four provinces where crime is concentrated, these are: Gauteng, KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. It is clear that identified high crime zones in all four provinces require intelligence led targeted deployment of specialised units to combat criminality, over and above Operation Shanela.

These named provinces have been prioritised in the allocation of baseline budgets. This includes an additional R85 million to support the top 30 + 5 high contact crime stations. Community engagements will also be supported through an allocation of R28 million for Community Policing Forums (CPFs), which will be used to procure essential resources such as torches, reflective jackets, and cones. A further R8.5 million is allocated for community interaction activities, including izimbizo, and awareness campaigns.

During the 2024/25 financial year, the SAPS recorded notable progress in addressing extortion-related crimes across the country. A total of 2 417 incidents of extortion were reported nationally, resulting in the opening of case dockets and the arrest of 1 054 individuals, including seven juveniles. Of the reported cases, 117 were finalised through non-prosecution, while 1 752 remain under investigation to determine prosecutorial viability. Six cases have resulted in guilty verdicts, leading to the conviction of 14 individuals, and one case was finalised as not guilty. 529 cases are currently on the court roll.

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the South African Police Service (SAPS) will implement a series of targeted initiatives to combat the growing threat of extortion. These measures aim to strengthen intelligence and investigative capacity, improve community engagement, and enhance operational coordination across sectors.

Gender-based violence and femicide (GBV+F) remains one of the most pressing challenges facing our nation. Approximately R1.6 billion will be spent on baseline activities related to GBV+F response, including R1.5 billion for family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) units, R40 million for youth and vulnerable group awareness campaigns, and an additional R50 million allocated to provinces to strengthen GBV+F responses.

In the 2025/2026 financial year, the South African Police Service (SAPS) is intensifying its efforts to reduce the incidence and financial impact of civil claims instituted against the department. A comprehensive set of initiatives has been introduced to strengthen accountability, improve operational oversight, and enhance legal risk management.

At the core of these efforts is the continued operation of the national steering committee on the down management of civil claims at the head office level, complemented by provincial steering committees. These structures are tasked with monitoring and addressing the key cost drivers associated with civil litigation, ensuring that accountability is maintained across all levels of the organization.

In parallel, SAPS is implementing a targeted strategy to reduce legal costs. A key component of this strategy is the strict enforcement of the recovery of legal costs from plaintiffs in cases where the department has been successful. This includes initiating the attachment of plaintiffs’ property where appropriate.

To address systemic challenges in the management of state litigation, SAPS is collaborating with the office of the solicitor-general to establish a dedicated task team. This team is mandated to identify existing challenges, develop practical solutions, and provide strategic recommendations to improve litigation outcomes.

Furthermore, SAPS is working with the office of the sheriff to draft standard operating procedures aligned with the state liability act. These procedures will provide clear guidance on the handling of writs of execution, ensuring consistency and legal compliance.

The current visible policing division has been restructured to enhance proactive policing, increase visibility, and better utilise our specialised units. As such, there are now two separate divisions, namely: division: visible policing and division: operational response services. We can confirm that the appointment process for the divisional commissioner of operational response services is at an advanced stage. This will enable us to meaningfully fight crime in the streets and in settlements such as in the Cape Flats.

Infrastructure and technology

Infrastructure investment will be supported through an allocation of R670 million for the construction and upgrading of police stations. An additional R20 million is earmarked for the procurement and conversion of vehicles to expand the availability of mobile community service centres, while R45 million, in addition to baseline allocations, will be provided to provinces for day-to-day maintenance of police stations.

The SAPS continues to advance its modernisation agenda through the strategic deployment of technology aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, investigative capacity, and public safety. Technology will play a central role in modernising policing, with investments earmarked for the deployment of drones, body-worn cameras, and other digital tools to support crime prevention and detection. A new acquisition process has been initiated for the procurement of body-worn cameras and vehicle dashboard cameras. The SAPS plans to procure and deploy 450 body-worn cameras and 200 vehicle dashboard cameras during the 2025/26 financial year.

The procurement and deployment of 17 surveillance drones will provide SAPS with enhanced aerial surveillance capabilities. These drones will be used during large events and rescue operations, offering real-time situational awareness, live video feeds, and the ability to document crime scenes, marches, and public gatherings. This capability will also support investigations by capturing photographic and video evidence.

Private sector partnerships

Strategic partnerships remain a cornerstone of the SAPS’ transformation agenda. To this end, we have actively sought innovative partnerships, notably with Business Against Crime South Africa. Together, we are undertaking several transformative projects such as:

piloting automated police stations, starting with five identified stations, to improve service delivery and efficiency.

expanding the number of forensic laboratories across the country and equipping them with state-of-the-art technology to reduce backlogs and speed up investigations.

integrating our systems with those of the private sector, where compatible, to create a more intelligent and responsive crime prevention ecosystem.

Human resources

Honourable members, we are also addressing internal matters that directly affect the functioning and credibility of the SAPS. We have introduced a set of human resources measures aimed at restoring morale, discipline and professionalism within the ranks. These include improved recruitment processes, leadership development, and career pathing. Because to build a credible police service, we must start from within.

In terms of personnel incentives, a SSSBC agreement has resulted in an increase in the SAPS service allowance from R700 to R950 per month for operational personnel, with annual CPI adjustments beginning in 2026/27. To retain skilled detectives, a detective critical skills allowance of R1 000 per month will be introduced from October 2025, applicable to both SAPS and DPCI members. Additionally, 200 former detectives will be re-enlisted, and others will be appointed on contract to bolster investigative capacity. The scarce skills allowance will also be revised and extended to other specialised functions within SAPS to support retention and professionalisation.

Currently, 5 500 police trainees are receiving training at the various SAPS academies nationwide – it is anticipated that these trainees will replace personnel lost through natural attrition. This recruitment will be funded through the department’s baseline allocation, maintaining the personnel complement at approximately 188 000 over the MTEF period.

We have also advertised for the recruitment of 5 500 police trainees who will commence with their training between January and February 2026. On the 30th of June, we introduced for the online electronic recruitment system, allowing for applicants to apply online – a first for the organisation.

To further support its mandate, the DPCI will undertake a comprehensive recruitment drive in 2025/2026. This includes the internal advertisement of 300 posts through a post promotion process, aimed at attracting experienced detectives and offering growth opportunities to current members. Additionally, 250 police trainees with qualifications in law, forensic investigation, and information technology will be placed within the directorate upon completion of their training. The DPCI has also advertised 85 posts externally and plans to advertise a further 175 posts to capacitate the DPCI including to attract skills such as forensic accountants, IT specialists, and financial investigators. These efforts are aligned with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and are intended to bolster the directorate’s capacity to investigate complex financial crimes.

Conclusion

There are a number of successes achieved by the South African Police Service. Honourable house chairperson, we do want to take this opportunity to thank the hardworking men and women in blue who risk their lives on a daily basis in service of the citizens of the Republic of South Africa.

In conclusion, let me remind us all: a safer South Africa is possible. But it will not be achieved by the police alone. It requires partnerships, unity of purpose, and the unwavering commitment of everyone in this house and every citizen outside of it. Let us move with urgency, purpose and resolve.

Thank you.

