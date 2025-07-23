Minister Aaron Motsoaledi addresses TB vaccine country preparedness workshop, 24 Jul

South Africa is taking a bold step in the global Tuberculosis (TB) response by hosting a landmark TB vaccine country preparedness workshop as part of ongoing efforts to reduce TB incidence and mortality in line with the “end TB strategy”, a global initiative adopted by the World Health Organization to end the global TB epidemic by the year 2035.

TB is a leading cause of death from an infectious disease and a major contributor to ill-health in South Africa and globally. Vaccination has proven to be one of the main effective and feasible ways to contain the spread of infectious diseases.

With several new TB vaccine candidates in the late-stage of clinical trials, and the most promising expected to be available in the next few years, this workshop will position the country as one of the first countries ready to deliver a new generation of TB vaccines to the most vulnerable population including adolescents and adults. The Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine remains the only licensed TB vaccine available, and it has been used to effectively prevent severe TB in infants and young children for over 100 years.

The two-day (23–24 July) meeting which brings together scientists, policy makers, academic experts, donor funders, health regulatory sectors, TB survivor advocates and civil society leaders, signals a new era of proactive planning and multisectoral coordination to fast-track access to life-saving innovations that could drastically cut TB deaths and infections. South Africa has one of the world’s highest TB burdens and has played a leading role in global TB vaccine development. The upcoming workshop is convened by the Department of Health and the World Health Organization in collaboration with various stakeholders in the health sector. Delegates will work toward developing a country-specific roadmap for TB vaccine introduction, including how to strengthen readiness across supply chains, financing, community engagement, health worker training, and policy frameworks.

This is the first national meeting of its kind focused exclusively on TB vaccine rollout preparedness. It signals South Africa’s intent to lead from the front in accelerating access to new health technologies.

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will deliver a keynote address on Thursday, 24 July. He will be joined by World Health Organization representative to South Africa, Ms Shenaaz El-Halabi and other senior health officials.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025

Time: 10:30

Venue: Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, corner Rivonia Road & Daisy Street, Sandton, Johannesburg.

NB: Livestreaming link will be available for media joining outside Gauteng.

RSVP: Miguel Abrahams at 0732171873 / mabrahams@auruminstitute.org

