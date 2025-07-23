Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,252 in the last 365 days.

Minister Nobuhle Nkabane congratulates Malusi Gigaba and Mmusi Maimane on attaining doctoral degrees

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, congratulates members of Parliament Dr Malusi Gigaba and Dr Mmusi Maimane on attaining doctoral degrees.

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, congratulates Members of Parliament Dr Malusi Gigaba and Dr Mmusi Maimane on being awarded doctoral degrees from the University of Johannesburg.

Dr Gigaba obtained a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University’s College of Business and Economics. Dr Maimane was conferred a PhD in Public Management and Governance.

The Minister, Dr Nkabane, commended both leaders for achieving this significant academic milestone while serving the nation as public representatives. The Minister further encouraged other leaders across sectors to follow this example and invest in building their intellectual and professional capacity to serve the nation.

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Nobuhle Nkabane congratulates Malusi Gigaba and Mmusi Maimane on attaining doctoral degrees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more