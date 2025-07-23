Minister Nobuhle Nkabane congratulates Malusi Gigaba and Mmusi Maimane on attaining doctoral degrees

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, congratulates members of Parliament Dr Malusi Gigaba and Dr Mmusi Maimane on attaining doctoral degrees.

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, congratulates Members of Parliament Dr Malusi Gigaba and Dr Mmusi Maimane on being awarded doctoral degrees from the University of Johannesburg.

Dr Gigaba obtained a Doctorate in Business Administration from the University’s College of Business and Economics. Dr Maimane was conferred a PhD in Public Management and Governance.

The Minister, Dr Nkabane, commended both leaders for achieving this significant academic milestone while serving the nation as public representatives. The Minister further encouraged other leaders across sectors to follow this example and invest in building their intellectual and professional capacity to serve the nation.

