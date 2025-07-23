School of Government enters into partnership with TVET Colleges Governors’ Council to enhance performance of TVET Sector

Today The National School of Government (NSG) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Technical and Vocational Education Training Colleges Governors' Council (TVETCGC). This is the NSG’s efforts to strengthen the capacity and governance of TVET colleges.

The partnership will enable both institutions to utilize their expertise in training, research, advisory services, and professional development to equip college councils with the necessary skills and competencies to drive national development. Both parties are committed to identifying joint initiatives and projects that create shared value, particularly as it pertains to the training of college councils on leadership, governance, ethics and other areas of mutual interest. Furthermore, the two institutions will collaboratively develop and oversee project-specific ventures to ensure successful implementation and alignment with agreed objectives.

Some of the key areas of co-operation under this MOU include:

Ensuring strategic alignment of initiatives with the goals of the TVET college sector, enhancing the overall performance of institutions through collaboration with NSG diverse service offerings.

Providing value-driven support and ethical leadership to bolster the impact of NSG’s initiatives within the TVET framework.

Engaging with industry partners, government agencies, and other stakeholders to promote the interests and initiatives of TVET colleges, leveraging other networks in various sectors.

Conducting regular workshops, seminars, and coaching programmes tailored to the evolving needs of the targeted audience,

Capacity building interventions in line, with the National Framework on Professionalisation of the public service.

⁠Professionalise council membership through capacity building interventions.

The partnership will enable the mobilisation of resources and support from external partners, donors, and stakeholders to supplement joint efforts in enhancing the capacity and performance of TVET colleges. Additionally, the partnership aims to increase investment in the TVET sector through joint initiatives between the two parties.

The NSG Principal, Prof Busani Ngcaweni said “The NSG is looking forward to working closely with the TVETCGC and other stakeholders to deliver on this shared vision and contribute meaningfully to building a capable, ethical, and developmental state”. Prof Ngcaweni added that collaboration reinforces our role as a capacity-building institution within government and beyond. By working with TVETCGC, we aim to ensure that public servants, educators, and administrators in TVET colleges are equipped with the skills, tools, and ethical leadership required to transform the post-school sector.

