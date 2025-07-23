Water and Sanitation on stable water levels recorded across most Lowveld dams

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) latest weekly state of reservoirs report, shows that the majority of listed dams in the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District of the Mpumalanga Province are stable and recorded unchanged water levels over the past week.

According to the report, Buffelskloof, Witklip, Primkop, and Kwena dams remained unchanged at 100.2%. Longmere Dam is stable at 91.8%, Klipkopjes Dam at 96.7%, and Da Gama Dam at 97.4%.

The report also shows that only four listed dams recorded declines in water levels, with Blyderivierpoort Dam dropping from 99.4% to 98.6%, Driekoppies Dam from 93.1% to 92.6%, Inyaka Dam from 98.2% to 97.7%, and Ohrigstad Dam from 75.4% to 74,7%.

The weekly report also shows that water levels continue to drop in Mpumalanga, with the average dam levels further dropping from last week’s 98.9% to 98.7%. Water levels also dropped in the Water Management Areas (WMAs) with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropping from 94.1% to 93.9% and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA decreasing from 98.1% to 97.9%.

In terms of water levels per district, Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande recorded declines, dropping from 96.3% to 95.9% and 99.5% to 99.3% respectively whilst Nkangala remained unchanged at 100.3%.

All three districts recorded reduced water levels. Ehlanzeni District decreased from 96.8% to 96.5%, Gert Sibande District dropped from 99.8% to 99.6%, and Nkangala District recorded a decline from 100.4% to 100.3%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation reminds all South Africans that the country is water-scarce and every drop counts.

Water conservation remains the most effective way to ensure water security for current and future generations. The Department urges the public to use water responsibly and efficiently, avoid wastage and fix leaks promptly to prevent unnecessary losses.

