North America and Europe Service Robotics Systems Market: Country-Specific Insights | Registering a CAGR of 24.0%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the North America and Europe Service Robotics Systems market size was valued at $28,980 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $2,48,360.67 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 24% from 2023 to 2032.Service robotics systems encompass a broad range of robotic applications designed to offer services and perform tasks in sectors outside traditional manufacturing. These robots are developed to operate in environments where human interaction is essential, contributing to efficiency, safety, and convenience. In healthcare, service robots may assist with surgeries, deliver medication, or provide companionship to patients.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 88 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323081 In logistics and supply chain management, robots are employed for tasks such as inventory management, order fulfillment, and warehouse automation. Retail environments see the use of service robots for customer assistance, inventory tracking, and even cleaning. The hospitality sector utilizes robots for tasks such as room service, cleaning, and concierge services. What sets service robotics apart is their adaptability to diverse contexts, often featuring sensors and AI capabilities for real-time decision-making and navigation.As technology continues to advance, service robotics systems are likely to play an increasingly vital role in various sectors, offering innovative solutions to complex problems. Service robots are one of those robots which behave and work like that of humans and are interactive. These robots can perform those jobs which sometimes humans are reluctant to do, including cleanliness, and household chores such as dishwashing and cloth washing.They are programmed in such a way that they perform all the operations automatically based on the algorithms on which they are trained. Furthermore, they are known for their ability to do activities and take decisions like any human being. One of the major objectives of service robots is to assist humans in a highly possible way. Their functioning is solely based on programming done by the engineers, which is done with the help of many programming languages and frameworks.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-and-europe-service-robotics-systems-market/purchase-options Furthermore, the key factors such as rise in demand for professional robots in healthcare, surge in demand for automated solutions from dynamic industries and robot innovations and increase in fund for research on robots are driving the growth of North America and Europe service robotics systems market. However, concerns over data privacy and regulations affect the growth of the market. Contrarily, improvement in robot endurance and capabilities is expected to positively impact the growth of the North America and Europe service robotics systems market in growth during the forecast period.Based on application, the transportation and logistics segment dominated the overall North America and Europe service robotics systems market share in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the need for rapid and accurate parcel sorting, increased efficiency in distribution processes, and the desire to handle a high volume of packages drive the demand for parcel sorting robots. However, the mining and construction segment is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increased automation, precision, and safety. In mining, autonomous vehicles and drones equipped with advanced sensors are increasingly used for exploration, mapping, monitoring, optimizing resource extraction processes.Region-wise, Europe dominated the service robotics systems market share in 2022 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into the service robotics system market enhance their adaptability and decision-making capabilities. This trend presents opportunities for developing advanced algorithms, particularly in natural language processing, computer vision, and autonomous navigation. However, the North America is expected to witness highest growth, owing to increased investment in automation across industries such as 5G connectivity, cloud robotics, and artificial intelligence as well as the development of smarter, faster configurable, and adaptable robotics systems. In addition, North American suppliers are pushing robotics to new heights, launching pilots for semi-autonomous and autonomous robotics, robotic kitchen helpers, underwater inspection robots, and exoskeletons.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A323081 In recent years, the technological landscape of service robotics has seen a surge in the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling robots to exhibit advanced cognitive capabilities. These technologies empower robots to not only perform predefined tasks but also learn from their experiences, adapt to changing environments, and optimize their performance over time. This learning aspect is particularly valuable in scenarios where robots need to handle varied and unpredictable situations, such as in household assistance or healthcare settings.Sensor technologies play a pivotal role in enhancing the perceptual abilities of service robots. Computer vision, which allows robots to interpret and understand visual information, has become increasingly sophisticated. Depth sensing technologies, such as LiDAR and 3D cameras, contribute to better navigation and spatial awareness for robots, enabling them to navigate through complex environments with greater precision and safety. These advancements are crucial for applications like autonomous cleaning robots or robotic assistants in busy public spaces.Human-robot collaboration has emerged as a significant trend, emphasizing the development of collaborative robots or cobots. These robots are designed to work alongside humans, sharing workspace and tasks in a cooperative manner. This collaborative approach finds applications in manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics, where robots can assist and augment human capabilities rather than replacing them entirely. The design of safer and more intuitive human-robot interfaces further facilitates effective teamwork.Furthermore, the connectivity and interoperability of service robots have become key considerations. Leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT), service robots can seamlessly communicate with other smart devices and systems. This interconnectedness allows for better coordination between robots and their environment, enabling them to respond dynamically to real-time data and collaborate with other connected devices. This interconnected ecosystem is particularly relevant in applications like smart homes, where service robots can integrate with various devices to enhance overall automation and convenience.Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323081 KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY1. By component, the hardware segment dominated the North America and Europe service robotics systems market in 2022.2. By application, the North America and Europe service robotics systems market was dominated by transportation and logistics in 2022.This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the North America and Europe service robotics systems industry include Yaskawa Electric, Amazon Robotics LLC, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Softbank Robotics, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, ABB Ltd, Alphabet (Google LLC), KUKA AG, Fanuc Corporation, IRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Boston Dynamics, Teradyne Corporation, Honeywell Robotics, and Clearpath Robotics. 