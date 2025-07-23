A Tier 1 Canadian Bank Selects eMACH.ai Core Banking to Power Global Deposit Growth Strategy

The initiative will power the bank’s Corporate & Investment Banking business in the US and marks the first deployment of eMACH.ai Core Banking in North America

Our entry into the U.S. core banking market reinforces the trust placed in eMACH.ai, our technology, our teams, and our ability to deliver at scale” — Manish Maakan, CEO of Intellect Wholesale Banking

CHENNAI, INDIA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellect Design Arena Ltd, an enterprise-grade global financial technology leader, has secured a landmark deal with a Tier 1 Canadian multinational bank to power their global deposit growth strategy. This strategic engagement marks Intellect’s first deployment of its eMACH.ai Core Banking platform in the United States.

With eMACH.ai Core Banking, Intellect will empower the bank to accelerate its global expansion strategy, deliver contextual customer experiences, and achieve transformational outcomes with speed and agility.

The deal spans the bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking business and will subsequently extend to Europe and Asia. This milestone not only reinforces Intellect’s position in the North American market but also deepens its longstanding partnership with one of Canada’s largest financial institutions.

The win comes after a competitive evaluation process, involving leading global players. The engagement is rooted in Intellect’s unique approach that combines First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking.

Accelerating Global Expansion with a Composable Core

Built on a cloud-native, microservices-based, and API-first architecture, eMACH.ai Core Banking will empower the bank to:

- Launch tailored offerings faster across new markets

- Enhance customer experiences through AI-led personalisation

- Roll out innovations with speed through rapid configuration

- Streamline operations with 24/7 availability and real-time processing

- Reduce total cost of ownership through seamless integration

Manish Maakan, CEO of Intellect Wholesale Banking, said, “This win is a defining moment for us. It represents the coming together of one of the world’s most forward-looking banks and Intellect’s most advanced core banking platform. Our entry into the U.S. core banking market reinforces the trust placed in eMACH.ai, our technology, our teams, and our ability to deliver at scale. What makes this engagement especially meaningful is the shared vision: a bold, composable approach to banking that breaks free from legacy constraints.”

“This is not just a technology replacement exercise, but a strategic move to reimagine how the bank grows deposits, scales globally, and serves clients in the digital age. We are honoured to be their partner of choice and deeply committed to making this a global success story. This also signals a broader shift – the rising relevance of deep-tech players from the East who are bringing agility, innovation, and execution certainty to the world’s most respected banks,” he added.

About Intellect Design Arena Limited

Intellect Design Arena Ltd is a global leader in enterprise-grade financial technology, delivering composable and intelligent solutions to forward-looking financial institutions across 61 countries. With three decades of domain expertise, our product suite spans Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Wealth, Capital Markets, Treasury, Insurance and Digital Technology for Commerce. Applying First Principles Thinking and Design Thinking, we have elementalised the financial services landscape into a finite set of Events, Microservices, and APIs, enabling faster, modular transformation with measurable outcomes.

At the heart of this are eMACH.ai, the world’s most comprehensive, composable and intelligent open finance platform; Purple Fabric, the world’s first Open Business Impact AI platform; and iTurmeric, our composable platform for seamless integration and configuration. We are a pioneer in applying Design Thinking and our 8012 FinTech Design Center, the world’s first Design Center dedicated to Design Thinking Principles, underscores our commitment to continuous and impactful innovation, addressing the ever-growing need for digital transformation. We proudly serve over 500+ customers worldwide, supported by a diverse workforce of solution architects and domain and technology experts in major global financial hubs. For more information, visit https://www.intellectdesign.com/

For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.