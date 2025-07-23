Premier Kagiso Mokgosi tables Budget Vote for Office of the Premier, 24 Jul
Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will in his capacity as the Accounting Executive for Office of the Premier, table the 2025/26 Budget Vote and Policy Speech for Office of the Premier on Thursday, 24 July 2025.
Premier Mokgosi’s speech will amongst others, highlight the Office’s efforts to respond to the growing concerns about the province’s high unemployment rate, initiatives to bolster service delivery, and plans to strengthen good governance and build a capable, ethical and developmental state.
The Office of the Premier Budget Vote and Policy Speech will be delivered as follows:
Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025
Venue: Mahikeng, North West Provincial Legislature
Time: 09h00
Members of the media are invited to attend the tabling and must confirm their attendance with Kelebogile Modiselle on KModiselle@nwpg.gov.za by sending their full names, media houses and ID numbers for access to the North West Provincial Legislature precinct.
The Budget Vote and Policy Speech will be broadcast live on various communication platforms.
For enquiries contact:
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell:064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842
Email: statai38@gmail.com
Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communications
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell:076 012 4501
Email:bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za
