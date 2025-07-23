Premier Kagiso Mokgosi tables Budget Vote for Office of the Premier, 24 Jul

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will in his capacity as the Accounting Executive for Office of the Premier, table the 2025/26 Budget Vote and Policy Speech for Office of the Premier on Thursday, 24 July 2025.

Premier Mokgosi’s speech will amongst others, highlight the Office’s efforts to respond to the growing concerns about the province’s high unemployment rate, initiatives to bolster service delivery, and plans to strengthen good governance and build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

The Office of the Premier Budget Vote and Policy Speech will be delivered as follows:

Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025

Venue: Mahikeng, North West Provincial Legislature

Time: 09h00

Members of the media are invited to attend the tabling

The Budget Vote and Policy Speech will be broadcast live on various communication platforms.

For enquiries contact:

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell:064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

Email: statai38@gmail.com

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communications

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell:076 012 4501

Email:bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

