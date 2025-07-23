Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,695 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,399 in the last 365 days.

Premier Kagiso Mokgosi tables Budget Vote for Office of the Premier, 24 Jul

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will in his capacity as the Accounting Executive for Office of the Premier, table the 2025/26 Budget Vote and Policy Speech for Office of the Premier on Thursday, 24 July 2025.

Premier Mokgosi’s speech will amongst others, highlight the Office’s efforts to respond to the growing concerns about the province’s high unemployment rate, initiatives to bolster service delivery, and plans to strengthen good governance and build a capable, ethical and developmental state.

The Office of the Premier Budget Vote and Policy Speech will be delivered as follows:
Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025
Venue: Mahikeng, North West Provincial Legislature
Time: 09h00

Members of the media are invited to attend the tabling and must confirm their attendance with Kelebogile Modiselle on KModiselle@nwpg.gov.za by sending their full names, media houses and ID numbers for access to the North West Provincial Legislature precinct.

The Budget Vote and Policy Speech will be broadcast live on various communication platforms.

For enquiries contact:
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell:064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842
Email: statai38@gmail.com

Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communications
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell:076 012 4501
Email:bsetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Kagiso Mokgosi tables Budget Vote for Office of the Premier, 24 Jul

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more